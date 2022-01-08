The best cleansing balms to get your skin squeaky clean

Not a fan of cleansing waters or wipes? Try these cleansing balms.
Our absolute favourite product for makeup removal and skin care? It’s none other than the cleansing balms. You don’t have to strain your skin to remove makeup anymore; simply slather on some cleansing balm and all that heavy makeup will melt away in seconds. They are essential for beauty enthusiasts and there is no other gentler way of makeup removal around.
Most cleansing balms contain moisturising and skin-loving ingredients, and some don’t even need to be rinsed away with water. The slather and wipe off approach is equally effective, and your skin thirstily absorbs all of the hydrating power without looking lifeless after two washes a day.
The best cleansing balms to keep on your radar
As you rub this lightweight balm over your skin, it turns into a velvety cleansing oil, then into a creamy emulsion that rinses easily for a clean, conditioned feel. It removes makeup and impurities, including pollution, while purifying deep beneath the skin’s surface to enhance your overall appearance of a healthy look.
This cult favourite, formulated with immortelle essential oil and vitamin E, is recognised for its luxurious texture and a unique tendency to leave the face bright after cleaning. The gentle aroma adds to the soothing daily cleansing process, leaving you and your skin at peace.
This balm does it all — from the non-greasy texture to the lightweight application and simple rinse/wipe-off. This product is a must-have for all emulsification enthusiasts as it is ideal for removing makeup from problematic eye corners with the help of a cotton ball.
This buttery pot of goodness makes taking your makeup off at the end of the day a bit of fun. This purifying cleanser also helps eliminate hidden nasties from clogging up your pores, and used on the reg will keep skin feeling refreshed and nourished.
This cleansing balm cleans without drying out your pores and soothes irritated skin with natural actives. It removes any remnants of makeup, sunscreen, or other external pollutants from your epidermal layer while also penetrating deeper to nurture your skin’s inner layers.