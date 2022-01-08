The best cleansing balms to get your skin squeaky clean

Not a fan of cleansing waters or wipes? Try these cleansing balms.

Our absolute favourite product for makeup removal and skin care? It’s none other than the cleansing balms. You don’t have to strain your skin to remove makeup anymore; simply slather on some cleansing balm and all that heavy makeup will melt away in seconds. They are essential for beauty enthusiasts and there is no other gentler way of makeup removal around.

Most cleansing balms contain moisturising and skin-loving ingredients, and some don’t even need to be rinsed away with water. The slather and wipe off approach is equally effective, and your skin thirstily absorbs all of the hydrating power without looking lifeless after two washes a day.

The best cleansing balms to keep on your radar