How sweat can help combat acne (yes, sweat)

You may have never thought that sweat could aid your acne, but it’s time to think again.

It may not have a very glamorous image, yet sweating is said to be beneficial in fighting stress and fatigue, and in improving skin radiance while combating acne. As temperatures continue to rise across much of the globe, here’s a look at why — and how — sweating could be your best friend for flawless skin this fall.

Summer is here, bringing with it hot weather, and all manner of tricks for avoiding the pesky perspiration that sticks to our skin at work, on public transport and even more so when exercising. From thermoregulating clothing to deodorant and talcum powder, tips of all kinds encourage us to minimise this natural bodily function. And although sweating is bemoaned for many reasons, it’s not all bad — quite the opposite, in fact — since perspiration is a major ally against acne.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ayo Ogunseinde/Unsplash]

Why do we sweat?

When it’s not excessive or linked to an illness, perspiration is a natural phenomenon that very simply manifests as the elimination of sweat through the pores of the skin. It is even described as a “mechanism” because it allows the body to maintain a constant temperature. In other words, sweating helps to reduce body temperature by releasing heat when the body is at risk of overheating due to high outside temperatures, fever, intense physical effort or even stress. So there is nothing wrong with sweating, quite the contrary, especially if it can be beneficial to the skin.

Secreted by glands located under the skin, sweat is characterised by a layer of moisture on the surface of the skin, which can be embarrassing in everyday life. We have all — or almost all — felt that famous drop trickle down our backs during periods of high heat, and we could probably have done without it. However, contrary to popular belief, sweating does not favour the appearance of pimples and other imperfections, and it can even be helpful in getting rid of them… in certain cases.

How sweat can combat acne

As we said, perspiration is nothing more than the evacuation of sweat through the pores of the skin. As a result, it simultaneously allows the body to get rid of sebum and other impurities that accumulate in these pores. In other words — goodbye acne, pimples, blackheads and the likes that can ruin our lives. Dr. Viscusi, a dermatologist and co-founder of Dermatology & Surgery Specialists of North Atlanta (DESSNA), told Allure magazine that sweat contains antimicrobial peptides that naturally protect against acne-causing agents. All the more reason to embrace perspiration.

The only downside is that it’s best not to let sweat accumulate and dry out on the skin, which could lead to blemishes. After a sports session — or a trip to the sauna or steam room — it is recommended to wipe off the perspiration with a clean towel, cloth or handkerchief, or even to take a quick shower to reap the benefits of perspiration while minimising the drawbacks.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.