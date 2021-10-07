Q&A: Debunking retinol myths with Dr Dennis Gross

Are you using retinol yet? How does it work? We speak to dermatologist and founder of his eponymous line Dr Dennis Gross on his latest Advanced Retinol + Ferulic line that tackles your skin insecurities.

If you’re a skincare newbie or curious about this most-hyped ingredient, you will be thrilled to discover that by including retinol in your skincare routine does wonder for the complexion. To sum it up, retinol is the ultimate anti-ageing miracle potion.

Formulated with Vitamin A, retinol is a type of retinoid that helps boost collagen production while increasing the rate of skin cell turnover. As your skin gets accustomed to the ingredient, the product will target and reduce clogged pores for a smoother complexion. Not only that, it helps treat acne, prevents wrinkles, brightens dull skin, plumps the skin and fades dark spots too.

But how is the Advanced Retinol + Ferulic line different compared to other retinol products in the market? Thanks to the plant-based ingredients, Bakuchiol and rambutan, the latest Phyto-Retinol Blend formulation is born. There are four products to note from this unique innovation: Texture Renewal Serum, Triple Correction Eye Serum, Overnight Wrinkle Treatment and the Overnight Texture Renewal Peel.

“The new Advanced Retinol + Ferulic line combines retinol with ingredients that strengthen the moisture barrier and are anti-inflammatory. It is the perfect introduction for anyone new to retinol – the formula gives excellent results without irritation. If you are still hesitant, there is nothing wrong with building your way up to everyday use, “ he explains.

Formulated for all ages and skin concerns, this skincare range helps strengthen the skin without any sign of irritation. “By adding Bakuchiol to our formulation, it maintains the skin’s moisture barrier, while retinol stimulates cell turnover and our skin’s natural production of collagen. The rambutan leaf extract is anti-inflammatory which helps reduce redness and irritation. It also helps improve skin elasticity and support collagen production,” Dr Dennis Gross shares.

The key is to create formulas that can layer together. “By combining retinol with Bakuchiol, we removed the possibility of irritation or redness which retinol has commonly caused in the past, particularly for those with dry or sensitive skin types. When you use retinol and Bakuchiol together, you get double the collagen production without any irritation.”

Coming from someone who has never used retinol, I dig deeper with Dr Dennis Gross on the latest range and the incredible benefits of kickstarting your retinol journey. Scroll down to read further.

The Advanced Retinol + Ferulic range will be launching exclusively at Sephora Thailand and in stores from 7 October 2021 onwards.