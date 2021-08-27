Q&A: TikTok star Hyram Yarbro on his new skincare line, Selfless by Hyram

It’s likely you’ve come across Hyram Yarbo on TikTok, Instagram, or Youtube, have you explored his skincare line, Selfless by Hyram yet?

Selfless by Hyram could be your ticket to treating your skin right. Known for educating his followers on the importance of picking the right products, Hyram proof that you don’t have to spend on overpriced items to establish great results. If you’re not convinced, head over to TikTok to see the incredible transformations from his followers.

[Featured Image Credit: Skincare by Hyram via Facebook]

Thanks to his advice and recommendation, it’s obvious how thrilled the world was when he announced his line.

“It’s been incredible. Seeing the launch came to life, people’s positive results they’ve seen in their skin, as well as a moment, to finally relax, and look back at what we’ve built has been an amazing experience,” Hyram shares.

“When developing this brand, I wanted to give people an opportunity to help alleviate some of the world’s most pressing issues, just by doing their skincare routine. Each product is a balance of powerful active ingredients in intentional formulas that are accessible to people with the most sensitive skin, all while prioritising skin health,” he explains.

By collaborating with the cult-favourite brand, The Inkey List, he has produced five products (and counting) that target all your needs. And we dug deep with Hyram on what it was like working behind the scenes, the importance of including Niacinamide and his future goals. Feel free to check it out below and be prepared to add his products to your wishlist this year.