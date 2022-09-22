Introducing JUX., the latest skincare brand for a healthier, more resilient skin (and you)

Air pollution, extreme weather, and climate change all contribute to the ever-changing landscape we live in today, stressing our mind, body, and skin by the day.

The solutions to these problems are, inevitably, quite complicated. But in this day and age, skincare concerns – and their solutions – have also taken center stage. It’s also not just about fixing our skin problems anymore, and has become so much more than that. What ingredients are in the products? How natural, sustainable, and eco-conscious are they? How transparent is the brand? Is the brand cruelty free?

Maintaining healthy skin is hard, and choosing the right products for your skin – the ones that can withstand the test of weather and time, could be even harder.

Among the wealth of progressive skincare brands out there, there’s a new kid in town that we think you should definitely know about – JUX, a conscious skincare brand that promotes gender-inclusivity and firmly believes in “non-conforming beauty.”

Short for juxtaposed, which means placing two opposing concepts side by side to create a contrasting but unexpected effect, local Thai brand JUX. harnesses the power of nature with science to create the ultimate “hybrid” ingredient that are able to transform stressful skin into healthy skin – against all odds and extremes.

Why? Because as much as nature may seem worlds apart from science, one element cannot exist without the other.

Survival of the fittest

JUX.’s products are inspired by, and derived from life in the extremes, places where only a few life grows – from the driest deserts, deepest oceans, to the glaciers and so forth. We’re talking about extremophytes, or plants and microbes found to have unique molecular structures and molecules that are able to adapt and thrive against the harsh environmental landscapes that they live in.

“Our ingredients may come from nature, but they cannot exist without science,” JUX. positions themselves. Within the DNA of these extremophytes lie the regenerative properties that are not only highly compatible with our skin, but are also able to provide our skin with newfound abilities to regenerate themselves and adapt to today’s ever-changing environments, especially in moments when they cannot produce these properties on their own.

Clean is more

By eliminating over 2,000 toxic ingredients found in the plants, and through years of extensive research and experiments (yes, this is where the science comes into the picture), JUX’s products are born out of meticulously curated, and uniquely engineered formulas that are safe, effective, and indulging for the skin.

JUX. is free of the following chemicals: paraben, SLS, SLES, phthalate, drying alcohols, methylisothiazolinone, styrene, silicones, synthetic colourants, BHT, hydroquinone, insoluble micro-plastic beads, animal oil, and more. They also place great importance on balancing pH levels in their products, as to avoid extreme conditions on the skin.

Not only that, the brand is also vegan-friendly, cruelty free, and sources their bio-based ingredients globally from local communities worldwide. Their packages are recyclable as well.

All of the efforts above echo JUX.’s firm stance on their conscious, progressive, and thoughtful mission to create meaningful products that last and have an impact on the world. Why? Because quality and consumption are more than what meets the eyes, which has led to their brand ethos: #cleanismore.

With that being said, here are some of their hottest debuts that you should definitely check out.