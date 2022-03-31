The 6 biggest K-beauty trends for skincare in 2022

What’s going to be the next big thing in the world of K-beauty? Here are the six skincare trends we’ve set our sights on.

Who better to school us on how to achieve amazing skin than the industry’s leading K-beauty? From tech futures to fermented tea and kombucha to the even more odd red onion, these are the biggest K-beauty trends to bookmark.

The biggest K-Beauty skincare trends of 2022

Healthy glow

The quest for a healthy glow is quite popular — one of the primary trends in Korean beauty is being confident in one’s own skin and a focus on healthy skin. Instead of glass skin, go for a basic routine that includes nourishing and brightening ingredients such as propolis and hyaluronic acid.

Plant ingredients

There will be a lot more retinol-based skincare in 2022 and more unexpected discoveries on plant extracts with therapeutic characteristics such as red onion. Furthermore, there will be significant growth in awareness of the sustainable packaging and beauty movement.

Tech futures

Over the last decade, there has been a steady growth in demand for at-home and high-tech beauty gadgets such as full-face LED masks and ultrasonic facial cleansers. COVID has undoubtedly pushed this trend, with at-home beauty tech solutions now in high demand throughout the world. The prediction is that your next Korean beauty product will come from a Korean tech giant, such as LG or Samsung, rather than a typical Korean skincare brand.

Multi-use products

There’s a strong trend toward simplifying routines. Not that anyone has abandoned multi-step regimens, but multi-use items are really blazing bright and attract people’s attention. Any products that pamper the skin while simultaneously saving time at the sink seem to be the current rage.

Fermented ingredients

According to experts, we will continue to witness a shift toward more vegan-friendly products and environmentally friendly packaging. Due to their single-use feature, it appears that the industry is shifting away from sheet masks and toward wash-off masks. According to experts, several brands will release more sensitive skin-friendly formulas as well as mild, unscented formulations. Products containing fermented components that are also known to have anti-ageing benefits, such as fermented tea and kombucha, are becoming increasingly popular.

Slime for a change

What will be the next snail mucin, the gloopy (and moisturising) secretion found in so many Korean sheet masks and serums? Snail mucin, to be precise. But without the snail. “The younger generation of Koreans cares more about animals, and as a result, vegan skincare is in the forefront of their minds,” experts say. (Snails aren’t killed for their mucin; instead, their mucin is collected and sterilised after they crawl over the mesh.)

“Within the next year, you’ll see brands introducing ‘phytomining,’ a vegan substitute.” It’s prepared using wild yam, okra, or seaweed. “Seaweed and okra have similar moisturising and firming benefits as snail secretions,” experts say, and “wild yams may have antioxidant and moisturising benefits.”

