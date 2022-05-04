8 K-beauty water-based cleansers that are surprisingly affordable

As the world continues to go crazy over all things K-beauty, we’ve sussed out the best K-beauty water-based cleansers of the minute.

Korean beauty products are the newest fad, and their water-based cleansers are among the finest. These cleansers do a fantastic job of taking off dirt and grime from the face while maintaining the skin’s pH balance. They come in such a wide range of formulations that you’re bound to discover something that works well for your skin and has no adverse side effects. Here are our top K-Beauty water-based cleansers picks.

What differentiates Korean water-based cleansers from others on the market? Cleansers from K-beauty brands are effective, and the majority of them are made with natural ingredients. Water-based K-beauty cleansers are the second step of the double-cleansing regimen, which is popular among Korean celebrities and K-pop stars.

Check out our top picks to achieve the skin of your dreams.

#SqueakyClean: 8 Korean beauty water-based cleansers