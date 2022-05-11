7 Korean beauty essences for glowing skin

Here are seven Korean beauty essences to add to cart for glowing, glass-like skin.
Looking for a complexion that is clean, glass-like, and positively luminous? Korean beauty is known for its layered process of skincare, which is highly thoughtful and in-depth. Korean beauty essence is an important player in this process. Continue reading to cop our favourite picks for an Instagram-worthy glow.
The Korean skincare regimen is extensive, yet we all know that Koreans have the best skin in the world. The use of essence is an important part of their routine. You may be asking why you need essence when you already have a moisturiser and a serum. Korean essences help your skin prep for the rest of your skincare products, such as serums, ampoules, and moisturisers. It permeates deeper into your skin for maximum results and improves the skin’s appearance. Read on to get your hands on the best K-Beauty essences.
7 Korean beauty essences to add to cart
The Giving Essence, the key to a luminous, dewy finish, is intended to satisfy your skin with a brightening blend of antioxidants, niacinamide, polyglutamic acid, and ellagic acid. The essence is composed of 80 percent naturally fermented ingredients, including a derivative of fermented sake that clarifies clogged pores, as well as niacinamide and polyglutamic acid to increase moisture levels and reveal a radiant, even tone.
For parched skin, this product is like a massive glass of water. It contains green mineral water, an extract derived from plants such as kale, watercress, and beets. It swiftly absorbs into the skin, leaving it fresh, plump, and soothing with no residue.
Formulated with Pure Fermented Green Tea Extract, Lemon Seed and Rosewood Oil, The Chok Chok Green Tea Watery Essence deeply moisturises the skin to soothe and revitalise for a hydrated, healthy complexion.
This essence is fragrance-free and lightweight yet potent; the skin-nourishing formula provides eight key skincare benefits: clarity, moisture, skin tone, texture, soothing, smoothing, hyperpigmentation, and protection.
Saturday Skin Press Pause Moisturizing Beauty Essence is a concentrated beauty essence with a lightweight texture that boosts hydration and suppleness. Formulated with an exclusive peptide formula that supports the skin’s natural regeneration process, the complex supports collagen and elasticity while reducing melanin production for a flawless complexion. It contains pomegranate extract to support the appearance of increased firmness and elasticity, avocado protein extracts to improve the natural skin barrier, and peach extract to increase suppleness and skin vitality.
This product comprises only one ingredient: red ginseng extract. This extraction is prepared for 70,000 hours over 2,920 days, which helps in making the formula as concentrated as possible. Red ginseng, according to Donginbi, is known to brighten, refine, and soothe the skin, and because it’s a mono-formulation, the odds of skin irritation or sensitivity are quite minimal.
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence contains 96 per cent skin-friendly snail secretion filtrate, which is great for repairing damaged skin, improving skin elasticity, and maintaining moisture levels throughout the day. It includes the most important elements that nourish, repair, and revitalise the skin. Snail mucin has the power to cure dry patches, acne outbreaks and hyperpigmentation. With consistent application, your skin will glow.
