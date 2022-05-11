7 Korean beauty essences for glowing skin

Here are seven Korean beauty essences to add to cart for glowing, glass-like skin.

Looking for a complexion that is clean, glass-like, and positively luminous? Korean beauty is known for its layered process of skincare, which is highly thoughtful and in-depth. Korean beauty essence is an important player in this process. Continue reading to cop our favourite picks for an Instagram-worthy glow.

The Korean skincare regimen is extensive, yet we all know that Koreans have the best skin in the world. The use of essence is an important part of their routine. You may be asking why you need essence when you already have a moisturiser and a serum. Korean essences help your skin prep for the rest of your skincare products, such as serums, ampoules, and moisturisers. It permeates deeper into your skin for maximum results and improves the skin’s appearance. Read on to get your hands on the best K-Beauty essences.

7 Korean beauty essences to add to cart