13 Korean sheet masks to try for healthy and glowing skin

Call it a wave that has taken beauty aficionados by storm or a trend that everybody wants to be a part of, Korean skincare is the cynosure of the beauty world currently.

While everything Korean — TV shows, movies, fashion and music — has taken over their counterparts all over the world, their idea of beauty and skincare has the most monumental effect.

From popular products to makeup tips and tricks, people are incorporating Korean beauty routines into their lifestyle and how. And being your harbingers of all things trending and evergreen, we scouted some of the best Korean facial sheet masks you must try, especially if you’re always on the go and making time for regular salon visits is a task for you.

How to choose a Korean sheet mask, as per your skin type

Korean sheet masks are designed with various ingredients to help manage skin concerns. Crafted with distinct materials and formulations comprising soothing and hydrating components, each sheet mask has a benefit of its own. Hence, you must pick a sheet mask with an ingredient that caters to your skin’s needs. For instance, a hydrating and moisturising mask is an apt pick for people with dry and irritated skin. Look for sheet masks infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, cucumber, shea butter and oatmeal.

Formulated with tea tree, charcoal, green tea and turmeric, these sheet masks are for oily or acne-prone skin. To get brighter and glowing skin, make sure your sheet masks have constituents like vitamin C, potato, ginseng, rice, lemon or milk. Similarly, revitalising and anti-ageing Korean sheet masks would include pomegranate, collagen, hyaluronic acid and blueberry.

What are the benefits of using Korean sheet masks?

Using Korean sheet masks is one of the easiest and quickest ways to reap most of the benefits of Korean skincare. According to a study, “Sheet mask prevents quick evaporation of water phase and extends the time frame the ingredients require to penetrate deep into the skin.” Hence, their nourishing and soothing properties give you a brighter and plumper looking skin in a few minutes.

So, if you’ve been meaning to try the goodness of K-beauty, here are some of the best Korean sheet masks you must try for a healthy and glowing skin.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.

(Hero Image Courtesy: Pexels/Sora Shimazaki; Featured Image Courtesy: Pexels/Polina Kovaleva)