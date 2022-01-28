13 Korean sheet masks to try for healthy and glowing skin

Call it a wave that has taken beauty aficionados by storm or a trend that everybody wants to be a part of, Korean skincare is the cynosure of the beauty world currently.
While everything Korean — TV shows, movies, fashion and music — has taken over their counterparts all over the world, their idea of beauty and skincare has the most monumental effect.
From popular products to makeup tips and tricks, people are incorporating Korean beauty routines into their lifestyle and how. And being your harbingers of all things trending and evergreen, we scouted some of the best Korean facial sheet masks you must try, especially if you’re always on the go and making time for regular salon visits is a task for you.
How to choose a Korean sheet mask, as per your skin type
Korean sheet masks are designed with various ingredients to help manage skin concerns. Crafted with distinct materials and formulations comprising soothing and hydrating components, each sheet mask has a benefit of its own. Hence, you must pick a sheet mask with an ingredient that caters to your skin’s needs. For instance, a hydrating and moisturising mask is an apt pick for people with dry and irritated skin. Look for sheet masks infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, cucumber, shea butter and oatmeal.
Formulated with tea tree, charcoal, green tea and turmeric, these sheet masks are for oily or acne-prone skin. To get brighter and glowing skin, make sure your sheet masks have constituents like vitamin C, potato, ginseng, rice, lemon or milk. Similarly, revitalising and anti-ageing Korean sheet masks would include pomegranate, collagen, hyaluronic acid and blueberry.
What are the benefits of using Korean sheet masks?
Using Korean sheet masks is one of the easiest and quickest ways to reap most of the benefits of Korean skincare. According to a study, “Sheet mask prevents quick evaporation of water phase and extends the time frame the ingredients require to penetrate deep into the skin.” Hence, their nourishing and soothing properties give you a brighter and plumper looking skin in a few minutes.
So, if you’ve been meaning to try the goodness of K-beauty, here are some of the best Korean sheet masks you must try for a healthy and glowing skin.
Perfect for when you don’t have time for those long beauty sessions, this Korean facial sheet mask can be your go-to product. It’s a moisturising cream-based sheet mask that leaves your skin feeling hydrated and refreshed within a few minutes.
Simply unfold the mask and place it on your face after cleansing and toning it. Remove the mask after 10-20 minutes and gently massage the leftover serum on your skin for complete absorption.
Formulated to provide nourishment and hydration to your skin while keeping it feeling refreshed, these masks are a must in everybody’s skincare vanity.
Suitable for all skin types, they are available in many variants to choose from. After you’ve washed and prepped your face, place the sheet mask on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.
An effective solution to dull and dry skin, this is one of the best Korean face masks that ensure skin hydration and moisture retention. With aloe vera leaf extract and Aquaxyl as its key ingredients, this product promises healthier-looking skin.
While this one is used like any other sheet face mask, a thin protective film affixed to the mask needs to be removed before placing it on your face.
Don’t have time for a long skincare routine because of your busy schedule? Get your hands on this amazing Korean mask by The Face Shop. Rich in lemon extracts, this mask brightens dull and weary skin by penetrating deep into the skin layers. It not only gives you a glowing skin instantly but also leaves it rejuvenated and plumper.
This easy-to-use, ultra-thin acne patch helps manage acne while keeping them safe from external factors. The weightless patches help manage spots, target acne-causing bacteria, and minimise the appearance of scars and blemishes.
While it reduces inflammation and shrinks the zit size within a few hours, it can also be worn underneath makeup. Boasting a matte finish in a gradient form, the patch is barely noticeable.
Always use it on a clean and dry face.
An appropriate product for a combination skin type, this Korean face mask is formulated with a dermatologically tested formula that helps in keeping your skin healthy and refreshed.
An infusion of tea tree oil, chamomile and centella, the mask provides relief to sensitive and irritated skin. It moisturises the skin and leaves a soothing effect while managing enlarged pores that produce excess sebum.
Since the fine cellulose sheet fits on any face perfectly, make sure to place it tightly and leave it on for 10-20 minutes. Then, take off the mask and gently pat the remaining serum on your skin.
Catering to different skin concerns, the Egg Cream Face Masks come in different variants— hydration, deep moisture, firming, and pore tightening. Each type of these sheet masks are enriched with egg along with other ingredients that are beneficial for your skin. They leave your skin feeling refreshed and hydrated within just 10-20 minutes.
Designed to leave a calming effect on your skin by reducing irritation and cleaning pores, this Korean sheet mask would be a great pick for people with a sensitive skin type. The infusion of cooling compounds, like erythritol, lowers the skin temperature and diminishes irritation. Meanwhile, the bamboo charcoal sheet purifies the pores and rids the skin of impurities.
One of the most popular Korean beauty masks, a set of Tony Moly masks, is a must-have in your bathroom vanity. It contains seven sheet masks that are formulated with many ingredients, targeting various skin concerns.
From hydrating and enlivening dull and tired skin to achieving radiant and plumper skin, this pack has got a mask for each of your skin’s needs.
All you have to do is apply it on clean and dry skin, let it sit for 20-30 minutes and remove it. Finally, gently pat the excess essence into your skin.
The cruelty-free and dermatologically tested Korean facial sheet mask is suitable for oily, combination and sensitive skin. These masks are armed with a potent blend of ingredients like snail filtrate, bee venom, hollyhock roots, EGF and camellia leaf water.
Using these sheet masks will not only make your skin feel hydrated and refreshed but also help in managing wrinkles, reducing redness, fading acne scars and soothing irritation.
A moisturising Korean facial sheet mask containing flower extracts at 2,000 ppm that provides intense hydration to the skin, this mask is nothing short of a facial treatment in a 25 ml pack. The light fit fibre sheet replenishes the skin and naturally soothes it. Using this mask is like giving yourself a relaxing spa-like treatment at home.
A pure essence sheet mask formulated with hyaluronic acid and collagen, this one is what you need for achieving that soft, moisturised and brighter skin. It is made with a good-quality felt that is soaked in various minerals and vitamin E for effective absorption.
It’s time to say goodbye to dull and irritated skin, as this Korean sheet mask will enrich it with all the required moisture. Consisting of 23 mg of aloe vera leaf extract that not only moisturises but also soothes your skin, this sheet mask will have your skin feeling nourished in no time.
FAQs
Do Korean sheet masks work?
Yes, while healthy skin greatly depends on multiple factors, including following a proper skincare routine and diet, Korean facial sheet masks give that extra boost to your regimen. They drive ingredients much deeper into the skin, leading to higher absorption of its components.
How to use Korean sheet masks for best results?
Korean sheet masks are effective and super easy to use. However, make sure that you use these sheet masks on a clean and dry face.
Cleanse your face and prep it with a toner (preferably) before applying the mask. Take the mask out of the packet, unfold it and remove the thin protective film affixed to it, if any. Place it on your face accurately according to the cutouts made for eyes and lips.
Let it sit for 15-20 minutes and then take it off. Take the leftover serum in the packet and gently pat it into your skin for complete absorption. Do not rinse it off.
What is so special about Korean skincare brands?
One of the main reasons behind the popularity of Korean skincare products is the high use of natural ingredients. High efficacy, innovative products and the use of new and unique components make Korean skincare stand out.
Do Korean sheet masks work on all skin types?
Korean sheet masks are for everybody as they come in several formulations that help manage different skin conditions and concerns. Choose a mask according to your skin type or pick one that’s targeted towards your skin’s needs for best results.
How are Korean sheet masks different from other brands?
Korean sheet masks are mostly water-based. They are formulated with unique ingredients like snail mucin, liquorice root, fermented rice water, tremella mushroom, propolis and yuza that sets them apart from their other counterparts.
Can we use Korean sheet masks regularly?
It depends on the kind of mask you are using. If it’s a hydrating or nourishing Korean facial sheet mask, you can use it daily. If you’re using an exfoliating or anti-ageing mask, avoid using it frequently.
Are Korean sheet masks reusable?
Reusing the same sheet masks would mean reintroducing all the impurities and bacteria back into your skin. Hence, it should be avoided. To make the most of the product in one go, always squeeze out the excess product from the packet and gently massage it on your skin right after you’ve taken off the sheet.