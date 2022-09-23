All about Le Domaine, Brad Pitt’s debut skincare line

Brad Pitt has released his maiden skincare line named Le Domaine.

The actor — who has rubbished rumours of his retirement — has been extremely busy as of late. Just last month, he was working the press circuit for Bullet Train, followed by a quick stopover in Italy to attend the premiere of Blonde (on which he is a producer) at the Venice Film Festival. Weeks later, he was in Tampere, Finland to unveil original sculptures at his first-ever public art show. On September 21, the indefatigable multi-hyphenate announced the debut of Le Domaine.

The genderless skincare line is developed in partnership with the Perrin family, the vintners behind Pitt’s Miraval wine. It contains two patented ingredients: GSM10, which is derived from Grenache seeds, Syrah seeds and grape skins from the Perrins’ vineyards and is packed with anti-oxidants; and ProGR3, obtained from plant extracts, vine sarments, camomile and green tea, and boasts anti-ageing properties.

(All images: Le Domaine Skincare)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Domaine – Skincare (@ledomaine.skincare)

According to its makers, Le Domaine products are vegan and do not contain parabens, silicones, micro plastics, mineral and synthetic oils, animal or animal-origin ingredients, or sulfates. There is a sustainable focus too — most of its items come in refillable packaging of recyclable glass bottles and jars, and are capped with lids of oak wood upcycled from wine barrels.

There are currently three products available: The Serum (a facial serum promising hydrating and anti-ageing benefits), The Cream (a daily moisturiser) and The Cleansing Emulsion (a foaming facial cleanser), all presented in a chic white and orange box. Refills for The Serum and The Cream are also available. A fourth product, The Fluid Cream, will be offered from January 2023.

“The goal is to imitate the organic cycles of nature, its primeval beauty. There is no waste in nature. Anything left over or discarded becomes food for something else. This exemplary circular system is the inspiration for Le Domaine,” said Pitt.

Find out more about Le Domaine Skincare here.

This article first appeared on AugustMan Malaysia.