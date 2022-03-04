New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face this March 2022

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.

Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.

As Bangkok gets even hotter, it’s time to amp up your beauty and skincare game to show off your best self. This month, we’re all about perfecting our skin-prep routine to confidently glam up with an elegant glow. If that’s what you’re also looking for, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the new beauty buys that we’ve curated for March 2022 to help you look and feel good this summer.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Guerlain]