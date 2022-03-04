New Beauty Buys: What to put on your face this March 2022

Whether it’s a new beauty balm, blemish fix, or botox: welcome to your local guide to what to put on your face in Bangkok.
Each month, we’ll be presenting you with a series of beauty products we’re very excited about, be it a newly-launched lipstick or a tried-and-tested sheet mask.
As Bangkok gets even hotter, it’s time to amp up your beauty and skincare game to show off your best self. This month, we’re all about perfecting our skin-prep routine to confidently glam up with an elegant glow. If that’s what you’re also looking for, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the new beauty buys that we’ve curated for March 2022 to help you look and feel good this summer.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Guerlain]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Guerlain’s Orchidée Impériale gets a luxurious upgrade
- SK-II GenOptics Under Eye Circle helps you say goodbye to dark undereye shadows
- Origins’ best-selling Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion is back with a Mega formula
- Make Up Forever reinvents its most iconic HD Skin Foundation
- La Mer goes green with The New Advanced Treatment Lotion
If you’re a big fan of Guerlain, you’d know that its Orchidée Impériale collection is known for its texture and the effectiveness on the signs of ageing skin. This time, Guerlain is taking things to the next level with the new high-end Orchidée Impérial Cream that combines high rejuvenation and authenticity from the extraordinary power of the orchid. Besides its luxurious yet eco-friendly design, it’s enriched with a molecular extract called Orchid Totum that extends the skin’s cell longevity and revives ageing skin for a youthful and radiant complexion.
[Image Credit: Guerlain]
All that time you spend working from home and staring at your laptop can really take a toll on the delicate eye area. This is exactly what you need to freshen up those tired eyes after long hours of screen time. SK-II is back with its first-ever advanced eye serum that aims to tackle the top unmet eye care needs of young working women. It’s formulated with the one and only signature PITERA™1 to reduce the appearance of dullness and aid hydration. What’s more, the ceramic rollerball applicator improves blood circulation and cools down the skin to relax and unleash a bright and radiant aura around your eyes, too.
[Image Credit: SK-II]
Your exhausted skin needs deep nourishment after working hard to curb post-holiday and post-pollution problems. Give it a repair and replenishment with the Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion to suppress any irritations, ward off dead skin cells and refine skin texture. Not only is it made with skin-calming reishi mushroom, but it is also concentrated with great soothing and moisturising properties that are 21x times higher than the previous formula. It’s the ultimate stressed-skin saviour that your skin will thank you for.
[Image Credit: Origins]
Looking to give yourself a flawless skin effect with an ultra-natural finish this summer? Look no further than the reinvented Make Up Forever HD Skin Foundation for a smooth experience on your busy days and long nights. With an undetectable formula that perfectly syncs with your skin, it delivers an immediate high correction and long-lasting blur that helps you stay true to yourself and embrace who you are. A confidence booster and superb filter that works wonders for normal, combination and oily skins.
[Image Credit: Make Up Forever]
La Mer embraces sustainability with The New Advanced Treatment Lotion that gets a powerful new upgrade inside and out. Although it looks no different at a first glance, it’s actually a new recyclable glass bottle made with 20% post-consumer recycled content. As for its impressive effectiveness, the advanced serum-strength formula packs visible youth-boosting benefits that will make your skin plump and silky to touch. Like a rush of liquid energy that breathes new life into the skin, it reenergises skin for a look of vitality and radiance.
[Image Credit: Make Up Forever]