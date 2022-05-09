PregSkin partners with environmental artist WISHULADA for a more sustainable future with “PregSkin GO GREEN”

PregSkin, Thailand’s leading innovative, safe, and eco-minded pregnancy skincare brand with a vision for a “Zero Waste Thailand”, has just recently launched a new campaign called “PregSkin GO GREEN” to further help new mothers and raise awareness on waste reduction and environmental issues.

Partnering with WISHULADA (Wishulada Panthanuvong), a famous Bangkok-based artist and social activist who turns waste into art, this project marks the brand’s first campaign and collaboration of the year, and they’re taking it on a whole new level. The ‘PregSkin x Wishulada’ limited edition is also the brand’s first-ever gift set debut, filled with soothing products for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, all consciously created with safe ingredients for the environment and wrapped in recycled materials.

Pattamon “Namwan” Kerdlappol, the biochemist and beauty entrepreneur behind PregSkin, believes that taking care of oneself and looking good should go hand in hand with saving the world.

“Over the past nine years since we conducted research on PregSkin and skincare at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), we have always been proud to be able to make new mothers feel beautiful and allow them to take care of themselves with our products. “You can be sure that our products are 100% safe for both the mother and the baby,” the founder of the innovative skincare brand shared.

“What’s more is that, as everyone knows, global warming is a threat to both our environment and well-being,” Pattamon added. “PregSkin sees the importance in this pressing issue, that is why we are taking a stance with the launch of PregSkin GO GREEN – so we can be a part of contributing to a more sustainable future for the world.”

The inspiration behind the gift set is both as innovative as it is visionary – and it is to create a care package for customers without causing further damage from the environment. This is precisely the idea behind the collaboration, which has resulted in a beautiful, creative, and conscious pregnancy gift set entirely made from waste materials, such as plastic water bottles.

“This PregSkin x WISHULADA Limited Edition Gift Set is made from fabric made from donated used plastic bottles and used wood scraps from furniture production,” WISHULADA spoke about the collaboration. The patterns, decoration, and motifs on the cloths of the gift set also symbolise the collaboration between artists, WISHULADA, and scientists, Pattamon, as well.

“PregSkin is constantly modifying materials used in the packaging of our products to further reflect our eco-friendly goal and objective,” Pattamon added. “With this limited edition gift set, you can be sure of reducing your carbon footprints by more than 165 kilograms worth of CO2.”

The set includes a limited edition tote bag and three of PregSkin’s favourite products: the Blemish Control Skin-Clearing Serum, the Brightening Age-Defying Moisturising Facial Cream, and the Intensive Hydrating Stretch Mark Butter.

Even better, customers can also choose to create the products and customise the gift set themselves by just purchasing three of PregSkin’s products.

The ‘PregSkin x WISHULADA’ limited gift set is now available on all of PregSkin’s official stores on Lazada and Shopee. For more information, visit their website.