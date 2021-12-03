10 best body moisturisers to try for your weekend pampering

We talk about skincare a lot, but your skin encompasses a larger surface area than just your face. Your body deserves as much care as what you invest into your face, and thankfully, it requires less product.
A quality body moisturiser goes a long way in nourishing your skin, and it also has the potential to address certain skin issues, be it stretch marks, acne or dry patches. Applying a generous amount after you shower, or as needed throughout the day can do wonders in improving your condition. As everyone has different things they look for when they qualify “the best body moisturiser“, we’ve rounded up a selection to soothe a variety of skin issues, the best in class, if you will.
Whether you seek an intensive skin treatment, a multitasking lotion, a perfume-heavy scent-sual experience or everything else in-between, we have your back with the best body moisturisers in Singapore that you can buy.
The best body moisturisers to pamper yourself at home
First Aid Beauty has made a name for itself with its Ultra Repair Cream, a soothing lotion designed to nourish sensitive, eczema-prone, dry and itchy skin. Even if you don’t have a skin affliction, you can appreciate how gentle this lotion is overall. Fortified with colloidal oatmeal, ceramides and antioxidants, this is mild enough to be used by everyone, even babies.
Body acne is less touched upon than its facial counterpart, but it remains a real, pressing problem. To counteract this, opt for a lotion with salicylic acid, like CeraVe’s version. Tailor-made for sensitive skin, the body lotion also contains ceramides to soothe any dryness you might be facing at the same time.
Frequent travellers may require a more versatile moisturiser that can perform as well in the dry air of the aeroplane cabin as it does on land. For that, we turn to Lanolips’ Everywhere Multi-cream. This tube is full of hydrating, skin-calming lanolin, a grease secreted by sheep’s wool. It doesn’t sound that sexy, but trust us, one use of Lanolips is all it takes to swear by the difference. The Everywhere Multi-cream performs as its name states: apply it top to toe, even around the eye area as it is gentle enough. Like most of the best body lotions, a small amount goes a long way too. Perfect for dry, thirsty skin!
Let your skin wake up to a soothing and aromatic feel with a slather of Lush’s luxurious night lotion. Suitable for all skin types, once your skin soaks in the nourishing essence of almond oil and cocoa butter, it’s sure to turn supple and smooth in just a couple of days to take care of all your skin concerns. Not to mention, the whiff of tonka beans and lavender is to die for.
Etude House’s Petit Bijou milky lotion will calm your senses while giving your skin a smooth texture. Natural extracts from chamomile and aloe vera give this lotion a natural fragrance. It’s also formulated to be as gentle as baby lotions, and is non-irritating and suitable for all skin types.
Take your skin on a rejuvenating vacation with Love Beauty and Planet’s hydrating lotion. Free from parabens and sulfates, this lotion rests gently on your skin and gives it a dewy feel. It’s also infused with mimosa flower extracts, so expect a heavenly scent all through the day. Suitable for normal skin types.
Enriched with butters, squalane, strengthening amino acids, a reparative five-ceramide blend and barrier-supportive sodium PCA, this lotion brings balance and moisture to your skin and transforms it from crappy to happy. Perfect for dull, dry, and irritated skin.
Enriched with organic witch hazel, which restores the balance of the skin’s microbiota, this Yves Rocher moisturizing body lotion is deeply nourishing, and immediately moisturises and soothes even the most sensitive skin. It also strengthens the hydrolipidic film of skin, leaving it stronger and less prone to further damage or irritation.
Loccitane’s Cherry Blossom Shimmering Lotion is a lightweight formula that brings out your natural glow while nourishing your skin with cherry blossom extract. If you’re look for soothing fragrances in your body moisturiser, this is an excellent choice.
For skin that’s damaged due to harsh weather or pollution, look no further than Rosken’s Skin Repair Cream. Specially formulated for dry and damaged skin, the non-greasy lotion works by forming a protective layer to seal in moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft and healthy.
Frequently Asked Questions
How to use body moisturiser?
For best results, apply body lotion all over your body, except the face, right after drying your body after a shower.
Which are the best non-oily body moisturisers?
There are several non-greasy, mattifying body lotions available in the market. The most popular ones include Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Energizing Lotion, Clarins’s Moisture-Rich Body Lotion, and Physiogel’s Daily Moisture Therapy Cream. Besides these, there are also several non-oily moisturisers mentioned in the list above.
Which is the best body moisturiser for men?
These are some of the best moisturisers for men in the market today: Lumin’s Conditioning Body Balm, Marlowe’s Sensitive Skin Body Lotion, Jack Black’s Cool Moisture Body Lotion, and Aesop’s Geranium Leaf Body Balm, to name a few.
How to choose a body moisturiser?
When you choose a moisturiser, make sure it suits your skin type. Always test a little lotion on a small patch of your skin to check if it causes irritation. If you have sensitive skin, go for a milder option. It’s best to opt for organic and chemical-free lotions to ensure the overall health of your skin.