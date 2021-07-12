8 foot masks to pamper yourself with this week

A soothing foot mask is all that you need for some well-deserved me-time and a little TLC.
Foot masks have become a popular beauty trend, and the popularity doesn’t seem to be slowing down. They are the quickest foot care treatment you can do while relaxing after a busy day, or a way to pamper yourself with a spa day at home. But if you’re unfamiliar with this or don’t know where to start, don’t worry. We’ll guide you through. Here’s a list of foot masks you can order online now.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: STARSKIN Beauty]
When you’re on your feet all day, the LUSH Volcano Foot Mask is the perfect pick-me-up. This gray-as-volcano-ash and cooling foot mask is packed with powerful deodorising ingredients as well as brightening papaya. Slather it on to draw out dirt and slough off rough skin for the softest soles.
[Image Credit: LUSH]
Treat your feet to the STARSKIN Magic Hour Exfoliating Double-Layer Foot Mask Socks for a gentle and effective all-in-one feet exfoliating and nourishment. With a unique proprietary blend of 35 botanical ingredients, this innovative technology gradually removes calluses and dead skin without any harsh scrubs. It’s easy to use and gives you long-lasting results.
[Image Credit: STARSKIN]
Widely known as a K-Beauty favourite created by top dermatologists in Korea, LEADERS Insolution I Peel Good Foot Peeling Mask is specifically designed for cracked feet. This self-exfoliating mask contains an AHA and BHA formula that eradicates the build-up of dead skin cells as well as callouses. It’ll leave your feet healthy, hygienic, and odourless.
[Image Credit: LEADERS]
Pamper your feet and get silky skin with The Face Shop Smile Foot Peeling Mask. This mask includes a skin liquid solution with natural plant-derived ingredients to smoothen coarse skin. At the same time, the pine leaf extract makes the skin feel fresh and re-energised. Your feet will feel as soft as baby feet.
[Image Credit: The Face Shop]
This moisturising and restorative Sephora Coconut Foot Mask is just what your dry feet need and delivers an instantly comforting feeling. Not only is this mask enriched with fatty acids and ingredients from natural origin to soothe dry feet, but it’s also cruelty-free. What’s more, it comes in a recyclable package too.
[Image Credit: Sephora]
Aveeno Repairing Cica Foot Mask features a paraben-free and fragrance-free formula that is gentle enough for use on sensitive skin. These foot mask slippers are loaded with Shea Butter and pre-biotic oat that are a perfect remedy for parched skin. It doesn’t take any longer than 10 minutes, and you’re good to go with revitalised skin.
[Image Credit: Aveeno]
Opt for the Scholl Dry Skin Foot Mask for an intense feeling of 24-hour hydration to repair your flakey-skin. It’s rich ingredients like macadamia oil that restore the skin’s natural moisture balance. Also, it’ll make your at-home spa experience a wonderful and relaxing one.
[Image Credit: Scholl]
This sock-like Innisfree Special Care Foot Mask is specially designed to care for your feet. While the herb green complex extract keeps sore and rough feet well-rested and supple, a combination of seven natural herbs adds vitality to the skin. It’s a special treatment that your feet will be greatly thankful for.
[Image Credit: Innisfree]