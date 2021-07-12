8 foot masks to pamper yourself with this week

A soothing foot mask is all that you need for some well-deserved me-time and a little TLC.

Foot masks have become a popular beauty trend, and the popularity doesn’t seem to be slowing down. They are the quickest foot care treatment you can do while relaxing after a busy day, or a way to pamper yourself with a spa day at home. But if you’re unfamiliar with this or don’t know where to start, don’t worry. We’ll guide you through. Here’s a list of foot masks you can order online now.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: STARSKIN Beauty]