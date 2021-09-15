Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skincare > 6 honey skincare products that heal, hydrate, and soothe
Beauty & Grooming
15 Sep 2021 12:03 PM

TANYA PARMANAND
Beauty & Grooming
Check out these honey and honey-infused skincare products and harness the super powers of this ancient remedy.

Notably known as a superfood, honey has been used across the ages for its anti-ageing and anti-bacterial properties that heal, hydrate and soothe the skin. A powerhouse ingredient in the beauty world, up there with turmeric, avocado and citrus, honey’s active phytochemicals house an array benefits. Manuka honey, for instance, contains potent antibacterial properties and also acts as an all-natural exfoliator. Rather than scouting the internet for various DIY skincare recipes, below you’ll find an edit of our favourite honey- infused products that are brightening and nourishing in nature.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: FarmacyBeauty via Facebook]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

Kiehl's Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream

Formulated with Manuka honey and Red Ginseng Root, this honey-like texture cream helps to reveal a youthful-glow. Kiehl’s ingredients are naturally derived, especially if the ingredient retains 50 percent of its original molecular structure. Other well-known honey skincare products include the Crème de Corps Soy Milk and Honey Body Polish. 

THB 2385
L'Oréal Age Perfect Nectar Royal Series Replenishing Golden Supplement

Infused with Manuka honey derived from New Zealand, L’Oréal’s skincare series consists of a night cream, eye cream, cleansing foam and supplement cream. Using ingredients such as pro-xylane and terapeptide, these skincare products are guaranteed to replenish the skin to reveal a smoother and firmer complexion.

THB 999
FARMACY Honey Grail Ultra-Hydrating Face Oil

Clean and conscious brand, Farmacy, uses its own moringa and acerola cherry farms to produce all-natural ingredients for their skin care products. Its own honey skincare collection is ethically sourced from these farms, attesting to its biodiversity and full potency. A favourite? The Ultra Hydrating Face Oil, soothing the appearance of fine lines to reveal healthy, glowing skin.  

THB 1890
Guerlain Paris - Abeille Royale Line

Global beauty brand Guerlain has created Abeille Royale, a skincare line dedicated for anti-ageing using honey and royal jelly. Each product contains a sun-drenched nectar fragrance, airing with honey notes. Forget Botox, the Eye R Repair Serum has an illuminating eye-lifting effect that reduces puffiness and dark circles. 

THB 4600
Sephora Collection - Lip Honeys Colourful Gloss Balm

Available in five colours: Manuka, Blackberry, Orange Blossom, Wildflower and Tupelo, Sephora Collection’s Gloss Balm revitalises the potent properties of honey to help nourish and soften the lips.

THB 417
Foreo Manuka Honey Sheet Mask

Known for its signature facial cleansing tool, this sheet mask nourishes the skin with the nutrient-rich properties derived from Manuka honey. Recommended to use with Foreo’s devices, nevertheless, the sheet will effectively relieve the skin of any dryness and dullness. 

THB 700
TANYA PARMANAND

Despite pursuing a career in Law, Tanya has always been interested in journalism seen by writing on social activism, lifestyle and culture in Hong Kong. If she’s not writing or in court, you can catch her reading the latest book on her Kindle whilst sipping her latest matcha latte find.
