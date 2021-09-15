6 honey skincare products that heal, hydrate, and soothe

Check out these honey and honey-infused skincare products and harness the super powers of this ancient remedy.

Notably known as a superfood, honey has been used across the ages for its anti-ageing and anti-bacterial properties that heal, hydrate and soothe the skin. A powerhouse ingredient in the beauty world, up there with turmeric, avocado and citrus, honey’s active phytochemicals house an array benefits. Manuka honey, for instance, contains potent antibacterial properties and also acts as an all-natural exfoliator. Rather than scouting the internet for various DIY skincare recipes, below you’ll find an edit of our favourite honey- infused products that are brightening and nourishing in nature.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: FarmacyBeauty via Facebook]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.