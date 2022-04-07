All the must-have summer skincare essentials to beat the heat this summer

As much of a joy to some and dread to others, the summer season brings with itself; it also brings along a dire need for everybody to take care of their skin more than ever.

With temperatures soaring high, that hot sun is bound to cause damage to the skin. There’s the heat that dehydrates it, sweat and impurities that clogs the pores and makeup that further adds to its state of distress. So, whether you love basking under the sun or would rather avoid it as much as possible, you need to take ample steps towards giving your skin all the love and care it needs.

Hence, adhering to a proper summer skin care regimen that includes products that your routine would be incomplete without, is a must. And no, we’re not just calling your attention to sunscreens. Summer skincare essentials embrace a lot more than that and we’re here to help you understand and incorporate it all in your daily lifestyle easily.

To assist you with the same, we’ve collated a list of some of the most important skincare products that you need this summer (in fact every) to pamper your skin and keep it healthy as ever.

The best summer skincare essentials to cop this season

Sunscreens

Sunscreens are one of the most important skincare products that you just can’t do without. Their importance is undebatable for all the goodness they bless us with and all the skin damage they protect us from. Apart from shielding our skin from the harmful UV rays and the consequent damage, sunscreens also play a vital role in managing the signs of premature ageing like dark spots, wrinkles and pigmentation. Did you also know that continuous use of sunscreen also helps in reducing the risk of skin cancer?

Not to forget, just ensure that you always wear sunscreen that has at least a minimum of SPF 30.

Cleansers

Cleansing makes for one of the first and most important steps of a skin care routine. It aims at removing all the dirt, oil, sweat, impurities and product particles from your skin to leave it feeling refreshed and of course, clean.

Our skin is exposed to a lot of harmful external factors and pollutants throughout the day and it is only befitting that you deep cleanse it twice daily. Always use a gentle cleanser according to the skin concerns you have and your skin type to ensure their efficacy.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants are honestly far more essential to have in a summer skin care routine than they are credited for. They fight the skin damaging free radicals that excess sun exposure and pollution (among other factors) can form on your skin. These free radicals result in signs of ageing like breakouts, hyper-pigmentation, dark spots and wrinkles.

And this is where antioxidants like Vitamin A and Vitamin C especially, come to your rescue. While they help manage such skin concerns, they also help firm your skin and stimulate blood flow that encourages skin cell regeneration. Hence, try to include skincare products in your daily regimen that are infused with antioxidants.

Moisturisers

Moisturisers are as essential in summers as they are in winters. While you might use heavy and thick ones in winters to keep your skin hydrated with extra nourishment, you should avoid them in summers as they may feel sticky and greasy and weigh your face down. Opt for lightweight moisturisers that are gel or water-based and maybe even infused with an SPF.

Summer heat tends to leave your skin dehydrated and looking dull and lacklustre and hence it is of utmost importance that you give it all the hydration it needs, even if you have oily skin. Include a moisturiser in both your morning and night skin care regime—throughout the year in fact—however, use a non-comedogenic one especially in summers as it won’t clog pores. You can also use a hyaluronic acid underneath your moisturiser to retain it well.

Exfoliants

The primary job of exfoliants (both physical and chemical) is to remove dead skin cells and other pore-clogging impurities from the skin. Therefore, there is no reason as to why you shouldn’t exfoliate your skin in summers as well. And as much necessary as it is in this season, you should also ensure that you don’t over-exfoliate. Once or twice a week is just fine to achieve a clean and glowing skin.

While you can incorporate scrubs with natural ingredients you can also look for products that are rich in AHAs like glycolic acid and BHAs like salicylic acid. These are chemical exfoliants that do not require physical or manual scrubbing.

FAQs

What is the ideal skin care routine during summers?

Your skin care routines should change according to seasons much like your wardrobes. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

1. Cleanse, twice a day.

2. Use a refreshing toner.

3. Don’t forget your antioxidants like a Vitamin C serum even in the summer. It helps prevent pigmentation, reduces the appearance of fine lines and helps in collagen production. Use a few drops after cleansing and before moisturising.

4. Use a lightweight, water-based or gel-based moisturiser.

5. Never ever forget your sunscreen. A minimum of SPF 30 is a must for sun protection.

6. Go light and minimal on makeup.

7. Exfoliate at least twice a week.

What should be avoided during summer for healthy skin?

1. Avoid heavy-duty moisturisers (like the ones you use in winters) in summers. Always use a light moisturiser that doesn’t feel sticky and heavy.

2. Avoid pore-clogging skin care and makeup products and instead opt for non-comedogenic ones.

3. Try to not go too heavy on your makeup layers so that your skin can breathe.

4. Don’t forget to stay hydrated. Drink lots of water throughout the day as it would work wonders for your skin.

5. Avoid stepping out without splashing on a good amount of sunscreen on all the exposed areas of your body to prevent your skin from any sun damage.

6. Also avoid skipping out on some of the crucial steps of your skin care regimen like toning and exfoliating. They might seem insignificant but they have a huge impact on your skin.

What are the best products for skin exposed to the sun during summer?

While there are a lot of pre and post sun exposure products available in the market, you can also always make sure that your skincare and makeup products are infused with an SPF. From mineral powders and sunscreens to post sun gels, serums and cleansers, the market is flooded with different products to protect and manage your skin from sun exposure damage.

Apart from beauty products you can also invest in a good wide-rim hat and sunnies to wear whenever you are out in the sun to block direct sunlight. Try wearing clothes that leave a little or no skin exposed to sun and yet feels airy and breezy.