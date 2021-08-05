Mother’s Day 2021: a pandemic beauty gift guide

Thai Mother’s Day hits a little different this 2021.
We’re not whisking Mum away to the French Riviera to celebrate. Nor are we merely taking her for lunch at her favourite hot pot spot. This Thai Mother’s Day 2021, we’re staying home. It’s a pandemic out there. But this doesn’t mean you can’t find a sweet gift for the most important woman in your life.
Here, we’ve put together the ultimate beauty gift guide this upcoming 12 August. We’ve categorised each product by what Mum might be going through during this lockdown period, and whilst we’re only kind of joking, we hope you find something that fits. Happy pampering.
[Hero Image Credit: Sunday Riley; Featured Image Credit: Elizabeth Arden]
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules
Is Mum using retinol yet? It is a miracle brightening product, and even moreso miraculous in encapsulated form. We love these Elizabeth Arden Retional Ceramide Capsules — not only for their elegant colour — as they target fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin texture. Including moisture-boosting ceramics, they’re the perfect anti-ageing agent — not that Mum looks anything less than youthful, of course.
Price: THB 3420
Gifting Tip: Pair it with the Vitamin C Ceramide capsules or the Visible Whitening Capsules for a cute little combo set
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate
Is your mum the type that likes to spend a lot of time on her iPad? Whilst we don’t want to pull her away from Youtube videos and her friend’s Facebook updates, be sure to give Mum’s eyes some rest with this new Estee Lauder eye concentrate. The new formula is designed to make the skin around the eyes feel firmer, softer, and smoother, and take care (do away) with undereye lines, crow’s feet, and wrinkles. There’s also a snazzy cryo-steel wand that comes with it. Like magic.
Price: THB 3200
Gifting Tip: Combine with a gel eye mask (or a silk sleeping mask) to really show Mum’s eyes some love
Foreo BEAR Smart Microcurrent Facial Toning Device
Whilst spas remain closed for the time being, let your mum enjoy a facial in the comfort of her home. More than just an adorable design, the recently-launched Foreo BEAR is said to “feel like a facial [and] tone like a workout.” Using 5 intensities of microcurrent technology and T-sonic pulsations, the hi-tech beauty device helps to lift, tone, and re-contour age-sensitive areas. All the buzzwords that Mum likes to hear, we promise you.
Price: THB 10,900
Gifting Tip: The Foreo BEAR actually comes in two shades (fuchsia or mint), so pick out the one that suits Mum best
Sunday Riley Pro Vitamins Kit
Health is wealth, and whilst we hope Mum is already taking her daily vitamins, has she been applying them on her skin, too? We love this set by Sunday Riley, using the powers of Vitamin C to target ageing, dark circles, dryness, dullness, fine lines, puffiness, and uneven skin tone. The list is lengthy, and the products are plenty. Seeing as they come in smaller sizes (each up to 15ml), it’s a great way for Mum to test and try out which works best for her.
Price: THB 2580
Gifting Tip: If you want to continue on the theme of vitamins, add some fun elements to this gift set, like Vitamin C tablets and supplements
Lanvin Jeanne Eau de Parfum
Most mums like perfume. It’s common knowledge. This Mother’s Day 2021, we’ve got our eye on the new Lanvin Jeanne Eau de Parfum. A modern and daring fragrance, it is based on notes of raspberry and blackberry, underscored by a delicate musk. Beyond the sweet packaging (inspired by silk tulle couture), we love that this perfume is named after another strong woman: Jeanne Lanvin, the founder of the fashion house. Very fitting.
Price: THB 3900
Gifting Tip: Jeanne by Lanvin is a delicate and historically-inspired perfume, so maybe plan a virtual art museum tour with Mum on her special day
Dyson Airwrap Styler Gifting Set
As hair salons remain closed, it’s likely that Mum’s weekly blowout routine is a little disrupted. Luckily, the Dyson Airwrap comes interestingly close to a salon experience, using intelligent heat control technology to help Mum achieve her desired hairstyle. The lower temperature ensures that no damage is done to her tresses, and also means she can have some fun experimenting. The set comes with a travel pouch, so if you’re planning a staycation, Mum is all set to go.
Price: THB 18,900
Gifting Tip: Pair with a snazzy shampoo range, or better yet, some nourishing hair oils
La Mer The Luxe Hydration Collection
Cocktail hour at home is a fun emerging trend we’ve spotted during this lockdown period, and if Mum enjoys a daily G&T, all the more power to her. However, alcohol is dreadfully dehydrating, and can show its effects on the skin. Luckily, La Mer makes a Luxe Hydration gift set, featuring all the nourishing favourites in one travel-friendly case. There’s a face mask, concentrates (one for face and one for eyes), and a moisturising soft cream included. Granted, this one is a bit of a splurge, but if anyone deserves it, it’s Mum.
Price: THB 16,920
Gifting Tip: You don’t need to pair this with anything else. Mums love La Mer.
Skin Gym Body Brush
Has your mum tried dry brushing yet? It’s a massive skincare trend right now. Designed for use all over the body on dry skin, it’s a massage technique for exfoliating, stimulating, and smoothing. Skin Gym’s Body Brush is a great one to start with. The curved wooden handle with natural cactus sisal bristles will leave Mum’s skin glowing and firm.
Price: THB 1370
Gifting Tip: Is Mum into massages? Maybe get her a gua sha stone too, to complete her drainage massage tool kit
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase & Sleep Mask
We love all of Slip’s products, and were excited to see that they launched a special Mother’s Day collection. Included in this gift set comes a Slipsilk pillowcase as well as a Slipsilk sleep mask. Both are designed to reduce pressure on creased skin, maintaining moisture on the skin, and even having benefits for your hair. Mum probably already knows about all the countless perks of using a silk pillowcase over a cotton pillowcase. Just get it for her.
Price: THB 4960
Gifting Tip: Does Mum like to read? Add a novel to the set so Mum’s nighttime routine is sorted