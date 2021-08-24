The 7 best tea tree oils to fight acne at home

With a growing preference for natural skincare, many people are turning to tea tree oil as a home remedy for acne.

Thanks to its marvellous anti-inflammatory properties, tea tree oil is a favourite acne remedy for many who suffer from various skin issues. Just a few drops are enough work magic on your skin. Whether you opt for an organic tea tree oil or a concoction blended with skin-loving superfoods, it’s a skincare essential that you cannot afford to miss. Here, we’ve curated a list of tea tree oils to fight acne and that you can easily order online.

