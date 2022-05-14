6 travel-friendly skincare tips for your next weekend trip extravaganza

Planning a weekend trip or a longer summer holiday sometime soon? Be sure to treat your skin right with these 6 travel-friendly skincare tips.

Summer is here, which means it’s time to start thinking about a proper travel skincare routine. A rapid shift in weather can be damaging to the skin, and then there’s the actual journey to consider. Below, we’ve shared some great travel-friendly skincare suggestions for keeping your skin healthy throughout.

Travelling is definitely not your skin’s best friend. Any change in your usual humidity, air quality, temperature, or sun exposure levels might cause dryness, redness, and acne. Not to mention that skin on a plane may get extremely dry and then compensate by overproducing oil, leaving your face parched while also breaking out.

Below, we’ve shared a few great travel-friendly skincare suggestions to help you support your skin throughout your travel.

[Hero Image Credit: Saturday Skin; Featured Image Credit: Drunk Elephant Skincare]

6 travel-friendly skincare tips for super hydrated skin

1. Cleanse your face thoroughly

The most noticeable difference between cold and hot climates is that your skin perspires more. For those with acne-prone skin, this can be a trigger for a breakout — not the sweat itself, but the fact that it is left on the skin for an extended period of time. To eliminate perspiration, sunscreen, and pollutants from the skin, experts recommend thorough cleansing twice a day or once when travelling on a flight.

2. Pick a pH balancing toner

The pH of the skin might alter when you travel between climates, which is why experts recommend using a pH-balancing toner. The skin is acidic by nature. It often has a pH balance of five and six. When the pH of the skin rises to alkaline levels, it sets off a chain reaction that causes trans-epidermal water loss, dehydration, and, finally, inflammation. A pH balancing toner restores the skin to its ideal condition.

3. Opt for skin calming ingredients

According to experts, when we shift from hot to cold weather, our blood vessels contract to help control our body temperature. This might cause a flare-up in certain people with specific skin conditions (sensitive/reactive skin). Your calming ingredients will come in handy here. Niacinamide, in particular. As a component of the vitamin B3 molecule, niacinamide is one of the most effective anti-inflammatories in skincare, working to reduce the skin’s inflammatory response to calm and soothe skin. This would make an excellent addition to the beauty kit of frequent travellers.

4. Add in a couple of sheet masks

When travelling, the skin becomes extremely dry, losing its natural glow and radiance and seems to appear dull. Sheet masks are fantastic hydration agents. As your skin absorbs the serum present in the sheet mask, it eliminates any underlying dehydration and dryness, ensuring that your cells are well hydrated and nourished. It’s usually a good idea to keep 2-3 sheet masks on hand for a quick in-flight pampering session.

5. A great lip balm is a must

The low humidity of cabin air can be quite drying to the skin. Any flight that lasts more than four hours will be detected by your skin, especially on the lips, which are quite vulnerable. An occlusive lip balm applied regularly is a must.

6. Keep your skin hydrated

When it comes to dealing with the dryness of travel, extra hydration should be your priority. To avoid trans-epidermal water loss, apply Hyaluronic Acid Serum and seal with cream during the flight.

Another suggestion is to use face cream throughout to keep your skin feeling fresh and moisturised. Consider taking a hydrating face mist with you for a quick spritz of freshness.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.