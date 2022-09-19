facebook
Soho House launches Soho Skin, its very own skincare line
Soho House launches Soho Skin, its very own skincare line

Charmaine Ng
Editor

Soho House, the global club for creatives is now taking on the beauty industry with its own skincare line: Soho Skin.

In case you haven’t heard — and you probably haven’t, because it hasn’t even been announced to members yet — the global hospitality brand and private members’ club is branching out into the beauty space. Yup, that’s right, Soho House is releasing its own skincare line. And it’s named Soho Skin, naturally.

First, like Aesop, Le Labo and our all other favourite genderless scent creators, Soho Skin’s collection caters to all sexes — so inclusive! Next, it was developed not only by professionals, but also Soho House members themselves. The community was asked about their skincare goals and what they felt was missing in the current beauty market. All this makes me feel like Soho House is really onto something with its new venture.

Ten hyper-functional products, designed to be used both at home or during your travels, come with the debut of Soho Skin. They include a cream cleanser, an eye cream, a face cream, a shaving gel, an exfoliant treatment and a brightening renewal serum.

The complete Soho Skin collection is now available in all Soho House bedrooms and online via the brand’s website.

Charmaine Ng
Editor
Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)
