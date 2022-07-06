Protect your skin while setting your makeup with these SPF foundations

Wearing SPF every day is a must, and we all know that by now.

Nowadays, more and more brands have begun to incorporate this important ingredient of skincare into their beauty products. While it’s recommended to use broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 regardless of whether you’re wearing makeup, adding extra protection with your foundation is always a smart idea. Here’s a list of the best SPF foundations to add to your makeup bag right now.

Your skincare routine may be as simple or as complex as you like, but there’s one thing you absolutely must include: SPF. With this in mind, and the understanding that most people prefer the most convenient routine possible, many brands have begun to incorporate SPF into their products. That means you may obtain both coverage and protection from a single product: an SPF foundation.

It’s critical to protect your skin from the sun, and finding makeup with SPF makes it easier. However, there is one major caveat: the majority of SPF foundations do not go much higher than SPF 25, which is less than the necessary SPF 30 for daily use. So, continue wearing a separate sunscreen and think of the protection provided by your foundation as an extra insurance policy. After all, the more the SPF, the better.

