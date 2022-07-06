Protect your skin while setting your makeup with these SPF foundations

Wearing SPF every day is a must, and we all know that by now.
Nowadays, more and more brands have begun to incorporate this important ingredient of skincare into their beauty products. While it’s recommended to use broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 regardless of whether you’re wearing makeup, adding extra protection with your foundation is always a smart idea. Here’s a list of the best SPF foundations to add to your makeup bag right now.
Your skincare routine may be as simple or as complex as you like, but there’s one thing you absolutely must include: SPF. With this in mind, and the understanding that most people prefer the most convenient routine possible, many brands have begun to incorporate SPF into their products. That means you may obtain both coverage and protection from a single product: an SPF foundation.
It’s critical to protect your skin from the sun, and finding makeup with SPF makes it easier. However, there is one major caveat: the majority of SPF foundations do not go much higher than SPF 25, which is less than the necessary SPF 30 for daily use. So, continue wearing a separate sunscreen and think of the protection provided by your foundation as an extra insurance policy. After all, the more the SPF, the better.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Foundation
- L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24H Matte Cover Liquid Foundation
- M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation
- Shiseido Syncro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation SPF 35
- The Ordinary's Serum Foundation SPF 15
- ILIA's Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
- Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra Liquid Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Liquid Foundation
- Dior's Forever Skin Glow Hydrating Foundation SPF 15
- Clinique's Even Better Glow Liquid Foundation Makeup SPF 15
- Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50
- Maybelline's Dream Urban Cover SPF50 Foundation
- COVERGIRL's Outlast All-Day Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation SPF 20
Their silky, lightweight formula provides flawless makeup coverage for a perfectly natural look. The broad spectrum SPF 20 formula, with an exclusive antioxidant blend, works to visibly improve luminosity, tone and texture for healthier-looking skin.
Grab this foundation with SPF 35 PA++++ from Shiseido for an even skin tone. This beautifully textured foundation is suitable for every skin type and designed to render your complexion flawless. It is a weightless foundation, with ActiveForce technology that synchronises with skin and self-refreshes nonstop for a 24-hour just-applied look and flawless finish.
This lusciously lightweight foundation glides on for a smooth, subtly perfected, semi-matte finish that lasts all day without settling into fine lines, thanks to a unique blend of colour pigments encapsulated in the brand’s proprietary spreadability system. It is available in 21 varied shades ranging from extremely fair to very deep, each classed according to its undertone, for an ultra-natural finish. As if you needed any more convincing, the formula also provides SPF 15 sun protection without the use of chemical sunscreens.
A tinted serum packed with active nourishing ingredients and non-nano zinc oxide SPF 40 that provides sheer coverage. This weightless, light-coverage foundation combines the benefits of skin care, makeup and sun protection in one easy step. Created with a blend of hyaluronic acids, plant-based squalane and niacinamide, it evens tone, softens fine lines and imperfections while drying down to a natural, dewy finish. It also creates a natural barrier for your skin care, sealing in hydration, plumping skin and boosting benefits.
This SPF 15 foundation was made for those ultra-long days that you don’t have the time to retouch your makeup. Formulated with color-true NAI pigments, it maintains your skin’s pH level so that color stays put all day long without caking or creasing. The transfer-resistant formula is infused with perlite and silica to ensure that excessive oils are absorbed, leaving behind a shine-free velvety matte complexion.
Heat- and humidity-resistant, this new-generation SPF 15 foundation is available in an expansive array of shades. It delivers up to 24 hours of color-true wear and hydration while helping to visibly reduce pores for a smooth, radiant complexion.
Available in 20 colors, this light-reflecting foundation offers both precise color matching and broad-spectrum protection (SPF 15, to be exact). And, since it’s fragrance-free, it won’t irritate sensitive skin types.
The fade-resistant moisturising, nourishing and protecting formula contains a blend of advanced elastomers and light-diffusing powders to create the perfect radiant surface. Designed to create the appearance of flawless skin, this foundation also nourishes with breathable protection and is infused with hyaluronic acid to moisturize for a plump, dewy look. A trio of natural oils including balsam copaiba, andiroba, açai and anti-inflammatory noni fruit extract nourish and calm the skin while broad-spectrum SPF 50 helps protect from the harmful effects of the sun.
Dream Urban Cover is a flawless coverage protective makeup. This lightweight foundation has broad-spectrum SPF 50 and is enriched with antioxidants to protect against pollution. The foundation offers flawless coverage with a minimal makeup feel, allowing the skin to breathe throughout the day. The hydrating, long-wear foundation won’t cling to texture and blends seamlessly, making it perfect for dry to normal skin types.
It might be tough to believe a makeup product that claims to be long-lasting. But there’s no denying that this best-selling drugstore foundation lives up to the hype. This lightweight foundation comes in 11 shades and provides even coverage, a matte finish, and SPF 20 protection.
