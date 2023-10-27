Why the Valmont V-Firm collection should be on your radar for anti-ageing skincare

If you want glowing, plump, youthful skin, you must check out the Valmont V-Firm collection.

A luxury cosmetic brand that everyone should have on their radar is Valmont. Established in 1985, this Swiss skincare company is out of the ordinary, as its products use science-driven formulas to help combat external signs of ageing. With that, the brand has gained much recognition for producing ground-breaking cosmetics that deliver powerful and noticeable results. The V-Firm collection is one of them.

[All images courtesy of Valmont]

All about the Valmont V-Firm collection

Valmont’s V-Firm collection uses cutting-edge cellular cosmetic research to provide the skin with bounce, density, and firmness. This line comes with three high-performance products — a serum, a cream, and an eye cream — that work phenomenally to restore one’s youth. Although that may sound too good to be true, the secret behind this effective line lies in its biocompatibility and bioavailability. This means the formulas make one with the skin— penetrating deeply and reaching the correct cellular targets.

V-Firm serum

The V-Firm serum is ideal for sagging skin as it helps restore lost volume and improves the skin’s elasticity. It uses active ingredients like a peptide cocktail, which aids in collagen production. It has other elements like whey, density complex, triple DNA, and RNA liposome that help revitalise, heal, and stimulate the skin. With just one pump, the serum instantly melts into the face, leaving it with a nice velvety finish.

V-Firm cream

The V-Firm cream reinforces the skin’s natural barrier, making the face appear firmer and sharper. The active ingredients are similar to the serum, but this face cream also contains squalane. Squalane helps with strengthening the skin’s natural barrier and protects against oxidation.

V-Firm eye

The V-Firm eye cream is legendary, especially for those with drooping eyelids, sunken eyes, and dark circles. It has active ingredients like the peptide cocktail, density complex, high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid, DNA liposome, and RNA liposome. These elements aid in skin hydration, tone, and elasticity, as well as strengthening the intercellular cement. It also has a golden honey gel-like texture.

Valmont V-Firm products are available at Paris Spa Alma Link: 02-651-4081, Paris Beauty Salon Mandarin Oriental Hotel: 02-634-7132, and Central Chidlom Ground Floor.