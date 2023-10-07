All about Lisa’s workout routine and how she maintains her athletic body

You want a hot body? You want a Bugatti? You want a Maserati? You better work out like Lisa, and we just happen to know Lisa’s workout routine.

The BLACKPINK quartet puts a lot of blood, sweat and tears into maintaining such gorgeous physiques and it shows! The K-pop prodigies fill us with envy every time they flaunt their fit and athletic bodies, and we can’t help but wonder ‘HOW’? One BLACKPINK member who’s always serving fitness cues with her dance workouts, outdoor drills or easy-to-emulate gym exercises is Lisa. Whether she’s travelling for concerts and brand shoots, working on new music or attending back-to-back events – nothing stops the Thai rapper from working out regularly. If you’re curious to know what goes into building a body like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, let’s take you through her workout routine.

If you’re wondering, Lisa’s well-sculpted physique isn’t a result of gruelling gym exercises and restrictive diet! She follows a surprisingly uncomplicated routine which can even be followed by people who’re just starting out on their fitness journey. From clocking in cardio with intense dance sessions to indulging in outdoor workouts amid the bounty of nature – Lisa spruces up her routine with diverse workouts that can be done from anywhere! Keep reading to know more about her fitness secrets.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa follows this workout routine to stay in shape

Dancing sessions

We all know K-pop idols spend endless hours in studios to perfect their dance moves, especially BLACKPINK members, who light up our screens with their sharp performances. Dance is an integral part of Lisa’s workout regimen, which engages all of the body’s muscles and limbs as well as gets the heart pumping.

Did you know when Lisa was a part of the show Youth with You, her dance practices stretched to about 12-15 hours a day? The idol once revealed, “Generally we had class from 12 pm to 12 am. I usually kept practising until 3 or 4 am. It might be hard, but it’s worth it.”

From burning calories, improving cardiovascular health and flexibility to building core strength – dancing is a means for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to stay fit. This well-rounded workout also boosts your mental health by releasing serotonin, a feel-good hormone. Various research has also shown that dance helps decrease anxiety, increase self-esteem, and improve psychological well-being. Whether it is ballet, ballroom, belly dancing, hip-hop or jazz – each dance style has its own benefits to boost your overall health.

Pilates

According to Koreaboo, Pilates is another workout Lisa religiously follows. One of the most popular celebrity-approved exercises, Pilates works wonders in improving overall strength and flexibility as well as reducing the risk of injury. While Pilates has been popularised as an exercise primarily for women, it is beneficial for everybody regardless of gender, age or size.

Pilates is a series of controlled movements that help align your body’s overall structure and support the joints. The idea is to be in total control of your body as you move, targeting all your core muscles from abdominal muscles, hip muscles and gluteal muscles to lower and upper back muscles as well as inner thigh muscles. With Pilates, you can complete your daily activities easily, devoid of pain.

Some of the most popular Pilates variations include Hundreds, Russian Twists, Toe Taps, Bicycle Crunch, Rotating Planks and Side leg lifts. If you’re willing to splurge a little, train for Pilates using a reformer machine. There are a variety of reformer exercises suitable for everyone from beginners to advanced fitness professionals. The equipment also works better for rehabilitating and preventing injuries.

Outdoor workouts

One look at Lisa’s Instagram gallery, and you’ll know the star loves venturing outdoors to get her adrenaline kicking. Whether it’s trying out water sports, hiking up to scenic views or just going for a quick swim session – Lisa’s always finding ways to make her workouts exciting. While these activities might not burn as many calories, they will soothe your mind and leave you relaxed amid the hullabaloo of every day.

Exercising alfresco is a natural anti-depressant, automatically uplifting your mood by releasing endorphins and serotonin in your body. Also, when you workout in a new and challenging outdoor terrain, you push your body to achieve goals you hadn’t thought of, which builds endurance. Exercising outdoors in public view also boosts your self-esteem and can be really fruitful, especially for young people.

And while you’re at it, make sure you’ve your sun protection on, a pair of uber-comfortable shoes and a water bottle to take you through the day!

Boxing

The BLACKPINK member may look delicate, but she doesn’t shy away from engaging in a hardcore workout like boxing. The combat sport is high-intensity cardio that lifts your mood with those stress-busting punches. Don’t get confused though, fitness boxing isn’t the same as traditional boxing. Instead of hitting punches on an opponent in a ring, you work your aggression on a punching bag or in the air (also called shadowboxing).

You’re introduced to intricate movements and footwork drills to evade punches as well as learning the art of punching using heavy bags. Being a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), boxing improves your heart health. It also helps decrease body fat, improves balance and most importantly reduces stress. It’s the best way to mentally fight your way through situations and people that clutter your mind.

Will you try out this BLACKPINK Lisa-approved workout?

Hero and feature image: Courtesy lalalalisa_m/ Instagram

