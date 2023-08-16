Growing up, I never thought I would have a breast cancer scare in my 20s, especially after just graduating from university.

It has been over a year since I officially found a lump on my right breast. Although I noticed the lump way before, I thought it was just muscle as I was lifting a lot. It wasn’t until the beginning of September that I laid down, and the lump was poking out of my right chest. And that’s when I got my breast cancer scare. In keeping with our monthly theme around health, here’s my personal story.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Pexels / Karolina Grabowska]

My breast cancer scare at 22: Why it’s never too early to care for your health

Detection

I never thought I would have a lump in my breast, especially when I exercised daily, ate well, and was only 22. I immediately went to the hospital, and the doctor ran some tests on me, took my blood, and said it was a non-cancerous benign tumour, a.k.a. fibroadenoma. He said I wouldn’t need the surgery, and it was pretty normal for women, especially those who started birth control early.

However, within a month, the mass rapidly grew. I returned to the hospital, and the doctor said it was a size of a ping-pong ball. Despite telling me it was non-threatening, I scheduled the surgery to ease my mind as he said it could grow significantly. Although it was my choice to do the surgery, I remember crying for days as I knew my body would never look the same, and there would be scarring. What else could I really do? There was a chance of the mass reducing, but what if it didn’t, and it got bigger than a ping-pong ball? In my view, taking the lump out was the only way.

Surgery

Before the surgery, I couldn’t consume food or water as my stomach needed to be empty for the anaesthesia. From what I remember, I was super anxious before it, and whilst laying on the operation table. However, as I counted down to 10, I somehow knocked out at 4. Upon waking up, I was in a daze, but the worst part was the pain in my throat from the tube that helped me breathe during the operation. Overall, there was mainly discomfort and swelling in the surgical area and my face, from the saline IV.

The importance of checkups

Even though I had to undergo surgery, I’m grateful the mass is out. Having experienced this, I realised checkups are crucial. Whether you’re a woman or man, young or old, if you notice something is wrong, seeking medical help is the answer. Despite my initial feeling of being “one of the unlucky ones,” after talking to doctors and researching, fibroadenoma is quite common. Even fitness influencer Krissy Cela and actress Rachel Zegler have undergone surgery for it. Although I may have a scar now, early detection saves lives, so don’t forget to go for checkups even though the results might be scary. You’re never alone.