Meatless Monday: 10 best plant-based protein powders you can find in Thailand

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re not only eating plant-based but also trying to eat more nutritious protein. Here’s how you can achieve your protein intake goal with 10 of the best plant-based protein powders in Thailand.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the plant-based protein powders that happen to be abundance in the circle of Thai fitness addicts nowadays. These are all Thai brands, made by Thai people, and loved by Thais and beyond. Whether you’re doing it to improve your health, build more muscle, or achieve those rock-hard abs, protein powder could be an essential aid. Used as nutritional supplements, these also boost your everyday training.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Beanbag Superfood Thailand]
What is protein powder?
Available in powdered forms, these are proteins obtained from natural substances like plants and animal products like eggs and milk. These may also have added artificial flavours, sugar, vitamins, minerals and thickeners.
Protein powders are added supplements to increase your intake of protein above the diet you may be consuming. This is a convenient method to help increase muscle strength and growth and achieve a leaner body. Protein powder is also used for wellness and sports performance.
For plant-based protein powders, these are usually derived from vegetables like peas, soy, hemp, and brown rice. Pea protein may be the most popular due to its economical status and is unlikely to cause allergies as compared to other sources.
How to use protein powder
Often consumed in the form of protein shakes, you can mix the powder with water, plant-based milk, or smoothies. Generally, to enhance the taste, you can purchase protein powders with flavours. On some days, you can even have it along with fruits or peanut butter. Some brands also suggest to put their powders in baked goods, or even along in the pan with your meal.
Possibleprotein powder side effects
There are certain health risks associated with consuming protein powders. Indigestion, bloating, acne, nausea, dry throat, and reduced appetite are some of the symptoms you may experience if you consume it incorrectly. Recognised as dietary supplements, it is necessary to consult a dietitian before deciding your intake.
10 best plant-based protein powders that you can find in Thailand
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
With the delicious tastes of almonds and strawberries, the Beanbag Mix Almond Protein Powder is completely dairy-free. It is made from five plant-based proteins and does not contain sugar. The powder also contains prebiotics, medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) oil, 13 whole-food fat-soluble vitamins, and important amino acids. This protein is filled with nutrients and is appropriate as a meal replacement, a daily nutritional boost, and for people trying to manage their weight.
Image: Courtesy Beanbag Protein
2 /10
Nuzest Pea Protein is made from European golden peas, purely without the addition of any other plants. No gluten, no soy, and non-GMO, Nuzest Pea Protein barely contains any allergens and is suitable for everyone. It also uses Thaumatin in place of sugar, so it’s easier for those who want to control their sugar intakes. It is suggested to be mixed in your favourite drinks, blended in your smoothies, or mixed into your morning hot congee.
3 /10
Panapro is produced by Panasee Hospital, a hospital known for its anti-ageing expertise, which is one of the benefits you can expect from consuming their plant-based protein powder. Panapro Protein is made from soy, pea and almond; created to help with excretion and slow down the degeneration of cells that’s responsible for signs of ageing. Available in chocolate, coffee latte, matcha, and sesame flavours.
They say that a scoop of Plantaé Complete Plant Protein is equivalent to the amount of nutrients you’ll get from the vegetables that you should be eating on a daily basis. Available in many flavours and made using stevia extract, there’s no need to worry about consuming extra sugar. Especially for those who are struggling with diabetes, this is something worth considering.
Image: Courtesy Plantaé
5 /10
Kay Kay offers three flavours for their powder proteins. The Greens is a dream team of pea, brown rice, spinach and kale; all in all a box of superfood that benefits your body to the max. The Pea Protein focuses solely on peas, suitable for those who want to avoid gluten, sugar and its substitutes. For those starting out, Coconut Sugar incorporates pea and brown rice protein with a hint of coconut sugar that makes it a bit easier to enjoy.
6 /10
Soulsis Plant Protein is a complete plant-based protein with extracts from pea, almond, oat, quinoa and brown rice. While it’s popular among gym-goers, it’s also well loved by those with a sweet tooth for its milk tea flavour which acts like a great replacement for the traditional, sugar-boosted milk tea. No soy, lactose, sugar, cholesterol or milk is found here.
7 /10
Pealicious values your body and the planet, with nine complete essential amino acids and sustainable deriving processes. Made of golden peas, they’re available in three delicious flavours – vanilla, chocolate, and coffee – making these versatile to be adapted into your drinks and smoothies.
8 /10
Nutrilite’s All Plant Protein is a combination of soy, wheat, and pea protein, all of which are extracted from plants without any fats or cholesterols. Apart from mixing and drinking with water and plant-based milk, this vegan protein powder can also be topped on your rice and stir-fried with your savoury dishes, all the way to being added to your baked goods.
For lovers of dessert, drinking a protein shake doesn’t always have to be boring, and Worthy Plant-Based Protein Powder will certainly add so much fun to your routine. You can easily turn this cocoa-flavoured protein powder into a chocolate milkshake, which makes it a good option for chocolate lovers.
Image: Courtesy Worthy
Look no further than Heyday The Fit One Plant-Powered Protein Shake for a great everyday power-up and a motivating gym buddy. 100% plant-based, their vanilla ice cream flavour shake is packed with various super ingredients, and comes in an eco-friendly packaging. Combined with their stylish protein shakers, Heyday Health Club makes for one of the most interesting Thai “new-generation” protein shakes on the market right now.
Image: Courtesy Heyday
Image: Courtesy Worthy Plant-Based Protein Powder
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What are the key ingredients in Thai protein powder?
Proteins from plant-based ingredients, soy and milk are some of the key ingredients used in Thai protein powder. These might also have added flavours.
– Is Thai protein powder suitable for vegetarians or vegans?
Vegetables like pea-based proteins, soy-based proteins, and hemp-based protein powders are suitable to be consumed by vegans.
– How do I use Thai protein powder?
You can mix it with milk, milk alternative or water and have it as a thick shake.
– When should I consume Thai protein powder?
It is best to consult a dietician to determine the intake of dietary supplements like protein powders.
– Is Thai protein powder safe for consumption?
Consuming protein powders has been associated to several health risks. If you eat it improperly, you could encounter symptoms such as indigestion, bloating, acne, nausea, dry throat, and decreased appetite. Recognised as dietary supplements, you must speak with a dietician before choosing how much to consume.
– Can Thai protein powder be used for weight loss?
Protein powders can be used for weight loss if consumed as a low-calorie option at the right time and in the right amount. They could help you maintain a healthy metabolism and curb your hunger.
– Can I use Thai protein powder if I have allergies?-
If your protein powder includes milk-based proteins, that is, whey and casein protein powders, it can cause allergies if you’re lactose intolerant.