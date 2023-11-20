Meatless Monday: 10 best plant-based protein powders you can find in Thailand

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re not only eating plant-based but also trying to eat more nutritious protein. Here’s how you can achieve your protein intake goal with 10 of the best plant-based protein powders in Thailand.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the plant-based protein powders that happen to be abundance in the circle of Thai fitness addicts nowadays. These are all Thai brands, made by Thai people, and loved by Thais and beyond. Whether you’re doing it to improve your health, build more muscle, or achieve those rock-hard abs, protein powder could be an essential aid. Used as nutritional supplements, these also boost your everyday training.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Beanbag Superfood Thailand]

What is protein powder?

Available in powdered forms, these are proteins obtained from natural substances like plants and animal products like eggs and milk. These may also have added artificial flavours, sugar, vitamins, minerals and thickeners.

Protein powders are added supplements to increase your intake of protein above the diet you may be consuming. This is a convenient method to help increase muscle strength and growth and achieve a leaner body. Protein powder is also used for wellness and sports performance.

For plant-based protein powders, these are usually derived from vegetables like peas, soy, hemp, and brown rice. Pea protein may be the most popular due to its economical status and is unlikely to cause allergies as compared to other sources.

How to use protein powder

Often consumed in the form of protein shakes, you can mix the powder with water, plant-based milk, or smoothies. Generally, to enhance the taste, you can purchase protein powders with flavours. On some days, you can even have it along with fruits or peanut butter. Some brands also suggest to put their powders in baked goods, or even along in the pan with your meal.

Possibleprotein powder side effects

There are certain health risks associated with consuming protein powders. Indigestion, bloating, acne, nausea, dry throat, and reduced appetite are some of the symptoms you may experience if you consume it incorrectly. Recognised as dietary supplements, it is necessary to consult a dietitian before deciding your intake.

10 best plant-based protein powders that you can find in Thailand