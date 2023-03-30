That sizzling sound is not from the kitchen—myONE Thailand debuts a new chicken kaprao flavoured condom, and it’s spiced for your pleasure.

The recently released condom from myONE Thailand is revealed to have the flavour of chicken kaprao. “To spice up your sex life,” they say, and we suppose they mean it literally.

[Hero and featured image credit: myONE Condoms TH/Facebook]

Thai condom brand debuts chicken kaprao flavoured condoms

myONE also posted on social media that those who buy the condoms will get a special package for the product, disguised in a pad kaprao takeaway box, which makes the customers get into the fantasy easier, if your sexual fantasy is at Thai takeaway food.

A Thai Facebook page also posted a review of the condom, saying “the scent of the kaprao is very very clear, but there’s no burning sensation or anything when using the product.” We’ll take their word for it.

Many commenters are having a field day guessing what’s next in line for the company, to which a number are requesting their favourite foods, such as crispy pork-flavoured condoms, or moo krata-flavoured lubricant.

For those interested in trying, myONE’s condoms can be bought from Watsons, as well as their official store page on Shoppee.