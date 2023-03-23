According to a new Thai law, you no longer need to respond to your boss if he or she contacts you after official working hours. Not responding outside of your agreed upon working time cannot be used against you should your employer be looking to evaluate or even terminate your contract. We can already hear Emily (of Paris, of Season 2) rejoicing.

Thai law says you don’t need to respond to your boss after work anymore

Turns out according to Thai law, while it’s not wrong for your bosses to message or even call you after work, it’s also right for you to not respond or do anything at all. More than that, your unresponsiveness after working hours is not to be factored into any work evaluations, including salary discussions and promotions.

Still, you need to factor in the agreement you have between you and the company. So make sure you’ve set clear boundaries in the documents you signed before jumping onto the ship.

Towards work-life balance

Work life balance matters, and is very important. Many times, and in many lines of work, that balance is disregarded to keep employees in constant work mode. That is why a number of countries have policies to tackle this problem. In France, a law was passed in 2017 giving employees the right to ignore calls and texts after work. There was even a court case filed, to which the employee sued and won approximately THB 2 million.

Next time you see your boss calling and you’re already out at dinner, keep this law in mind. I’m also ignoring my editor’s messages right after this article is published.