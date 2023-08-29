5 Thai protein powders to help you through your fitness journey

Is one of your goals to start a fitness journey or to become a pro? If so, here is a helpful hand for you. Take a look at these Thai protein powders to help you reach your fitness goals.
Whether you’re doing it to improve your health, build more muscle, or achieve those lovely abs, protein powders could be an essential aid. Used as nutritional supplements, these also boost your everyday training. Here’s your guide to the best Thai protein powders to help you through your fitness journey.
What is protein powder?
Available in powdered forms, these are proteins obtained from natural substances like plants and animal products like eggs and milk. These may also have added artificial flavours, sugar, vitamins, minerals and thickeners.
Protein powder benefits
Protein powders are added supplements to increase your intake of protein above the diet you may be consuming. This is a convenient method to help increase muscle strength and growth and achieve a leaner body. Protein powder is also used for wellness and sports performance.
How to choose the best protein powder?
Here is a list of the most popular types of protein powders and their uses, for you to make the best choice:
Whey protein powder – One of the most commonly used powders, especially for daily needs, it contains essential amino acids, which you can get from milk. If you’re looking to build muscle, this is your best bet.
Plant based protein powder – Made from proteins found in vegetables like peas. This is a very sustainable and highly digestible option. Along with that, pea protein powder is also economical and unlikely to cause allergies.
Vegetable and vegan protein powder – 100% plant-based protein powder, which includes proteins from soy, vegetables, hemp or brown rice.
Hemp protein powder – Made with hemp seeds, this eco-friendly option is a great way to get good powdered omega-3 fatty acids.
How to use protein powder?
Often consumed in the form of protein shakes, you can mix the powder with either milk or milk substitutes. If you’re a vegan, you can mix your plant-based powder with water. Generally, to enhance the taste, you can purchase protein powders with flavours. On some days, you can even have it along with fruits or peanut butter.
Protein powders side effects
There are certain health risks associated with consuming protein powders. Indigestion, bloating, acne, nausea, dry throat, and reduced appetite are some of the symptoms you may experience if you consume it incorrectly. Recognised as dietary supplements, it is necessary to consult a dietitian before deciding your intake.
Here are the best protein powders in Thailand that you can buy online
They say that a scoop of Plantaé Complete Plant Protein is equivalent to the amount of nutrients you’ll get from the vegetables that you should be eating on a daily basis. Available in many flavours and made using stevia extract, there’s no need to worry about consuming extra sugar. Especially for those who are struggling with diabetes, this is something worth considering.
Image: Courtesy Plantaé
Shape up and get lean with the sugar- and fat-free ProFlex Whey Protein Isolate. It is perfect for muscle-building workouts, strength training, and keeping your energy level high throughout the day.
Image: Courtesy ProFlex Whey Protein
For lovers of dessert, drinking a protein shake doesn’t always have to be boring, and Worthy Plant-Based Protein Powder will certainly add so much fun to your routine. You can easily turn this cocoa-flavoured protein powder into a chocolate milkshake, which makes it a good option for chocolate lovers.
Image: Courtesy Worthy
With the delicious tastes of almonds and strawberries, the Beanbag Mix Almond Protein Powder is completely dairy-free. It is made from five plant-based proteins and does not contain sugar. The powder also contains prebiotics, medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) oil, 13 whole-food fat-soluble vitamins, and important amino acids. This protein is filled with nutrients and is appropriate as a meal replacement, a daily nutritional boost, and for people trying to manage their weight.
Image: Courtesy Beanbag Protein
Look no further than Heyday The Fit One Plant-Powered Protein Shake for a great everyday power-up and a motivating gym buddy. 100% plant-based, their vanilla ice cream flavour shake is packed with various super ingredients, and comes in an eco-friendly packaging. Combined with their stylish protein shakers, Heyday Health Club makes for one of the most interesting Thai “new-generation” protein shakes on the market right now.
Image: Courtesy Heyday
Image: Courtesy Worthy Plant-Based Protein Powder
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What are the key ingredients in Thai protein powder?
Proteins from plant-based ingredients, soy and milk are some of the key ingredients used in Thai protein powder. These might also have added flavours.
– Is Thai protein powder suitable for vegetarians or vegans?
Vegetables like pea-based proteins, soy-based proteins, and hemp-based protein powders are suitable to be consumed by vegans.
– How do I use Thai protein powder?
You can mix it with milk, milk alternative or water and have it as a thick shake.
– When should I consume Thai protein powder?
It is best to consult a dietician to determine the intake of dietary supplements like protein powders.
– Is Thai protein powder safe for consumption?
Consuming protein powders has been associated to several health risks. If you eat it improperly, you could encounter symptoms such as indigestion, bloating, acne, nausea, dry throat, and decreased appetite. Recognised as dietary supplements, you must speak with a dietician before choosing how much to consume.
– Can Thai protein powder be used for weight loss?
Protein powders can be used for weight loss if consumed as a low-calorie option at the right time and in the right amount. They could help you maintain a healthy metabolism and curb your hunger.
– Can I use Thai protein powder if I have allergies?-
If your protein powder includes milk-based proteins, that is, whey and casein protein powders, it can cause allergies if you’re lactose intolerant.