Time for self-love: 7 great ways to treat yourself in Bangkok

Baby, you should go and love yourself.

Seriously though — in a time of such fast-paced work environments, social expectations, and financial pressures, we all need some time for a little self-care. No, a lot of self-care. As we near Valentine’s Day, it’s likely we’ll all be thinking of ways to show love to everyone close to our hearts. But let’s not forget one more very important person that’s crucial to your happiness and wellbeing — um, yourself.

Everything from your physical health, to mental health, to emotional health faces some serious pressure and stress everyday. Although they can be great for you, your work and social life can begin to wear your down. Putting aside time to just enjoy being by yourself or around people you love is so important to remain at peace, keep up your self-esteem, and just generally stay sane. Self-love really is the most fundamental type of love there is: maintaining a healthy relationship with yourself is the surest way to allow you to have healthy loving relationships with others and become a better caregiver yourself.

Bangkok is a city that’s increasingly conscious of the importance of self-care, and offers many activities and experiences that are great for you inside and out. From healthy staycations to the best spas in Bangkok, here are our top picks of ways to treat yourself in the city this year.

[Featured image credit: Panpuri]

1. A body treatment at The Oriental Spa

The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s spa is quite possibly the city’s pinnacle of wellness. As a destination that is rooted in heritage, beauty, and exceptional hospitality, you can be more than assured that this is the ultimate spot for healthful indulgence. The Oriental Spa has created many offerings that pamper, rejuvenate, and nourish you from the skin to the soul. Their massages are second to none, with different types, such as their Oriental Signature which blends Thai and European massage styles, or the unique Muay Thai massage which emulates the traditional sport’s movements (albeit, much more gently) in order to speed up detoxification and provide a deep sense of rejuvenation. What better way to treat yourself in Bangkok than to also immerse yourself in the culture while you’re at it? This is definitely one of the best spas in Bangkok to do so.

The Oriental Spa. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, 48 Oriental Ave, Bangkok 10500 (Open: 10am-10pm). Tel: 02 659 9000.

2. Art of Massage and Tea Experience at Loft Thai Spa

Experience the true art of self-love at Loft Thai Spa. With three locations across Bangkok, Loft Thai Spa is a haven for those looking to escape Bangkok city’s chaotic and bustling lifestyle. Despite the spa having many award-winning treatments, one that is a must-try is the Thai Warrior Massage. Only performed by the best of the best, this unique massage will release all bodily tension. However, to fully indulge, check out the Loft Thai Signature Spa package. Get ready to feel relaxed, refreshed, and rejuvenated, as this package includes a signature aroma oil massage, body scrub, and a facial treatment using Aesop products.

Offering more than luxurious tailor-made experiences in a soothing sanctuary, guests are also invited to indulge in Thai cultural experiences. Guests of Loft Thai Spa are offered a complimentary visit to a local artist art gallery, paired with a local premium tea experience from Monsoon Tea.

Loft Thai Boutique Spa & Massage. Sukhumvit 24, Sukhumvit 38 and Sukhumvit 71, Bangkok 10110. (Open daily 10am-12am). THB 1,400 for a 1-hour Thai Warrior Massage. Tel: (+66) 06 34 87 23 08. Email: contact@loft-thai.com.

3. A staycation at Ariyasom Villa

A quiet and unassuming luxury boutique hotel in Bangkok, Ariyasom Villa is also a wellness haven for anybody who wishes to get away from the hustle and bustle for a little while. Although it’s located in the heart of Bangkok, the place exudes a tranquil and exotic — yet still very “Thai” — feel. With only 24 guest rooms, you’re sure to find plenty of personal space to relax and recuperate. The hotel’s own restaurant, Na Aroon, serves delicious and hearty organic vegetarian dishes that make you feel refreshed, healthy, well-satiated, and energetic. Of course there is also a spa — Som Sen spa is small and private, with their exquisite salas holding only up to three massages at any one time. The rooms themselves are designed for luxurious sleep and peaceful indulgence, with a large bathtub in every ensuite and an abundance of fresh fruit refilled everyday.

Ariyasom Villa. 65 Sukhumvit Soi 1, Bangkok 10110. Tel: +662-254 8880-3.

4. Panpuri Wellness Spa

It’s in the name, and it’s in the core of everything they stand for — wellness is Panpuri’s raison d’être. As one of the most celebrated and well-known Thai brands for spa products and wellness programmes, it’s certainly got several options for anyone looking to show some self-care on Valentine’s Day and way, way beyond. It’s a one-stop haven to find remedies for any particular physiological issues you may be facing — whether it’s dull skin or sleep problems. At the very least, have a dip in their mineral-rich onsen baths for the ultimate way to relax the mind and body. Then, add on an Akasuri body scrub or any one of their wellness programmes from ‘Deep Sleep’ to ‘Clean Detox’ for a complete self-care package. It’s known as one of the best spas in Bangkok for a good reason.

Panpuri Wellness Spa. 12/F, Gaysorn Village, Ploenchit Road, Bangkok 10330 (Open: 1oam-11pm). Tel: 02 253 8899.

5. Infinity Wellbeing

The second branch of the hit success Infinity Spa in Silom, Infinity Wellbeing in Sukhumvit places an extra emphasis on holistic treatments and all-rounded mind and body results. Their cool and tranquil design is enough to ease away stress and soothe your nerves, but their massages and body scrubs and treatments are all unfussy, unpretentious, and all about personal benefits. The best spas in Bangkok are all about the integrity of their treatments — and the therapists at Infinity Wellbeing always work with genuine passion and belief in their service. All of the spa’s products are organic and custom-made with carefully selected ingredients that took the founder a year to be decided. It was worth it: they all smell heavenly and are visibly great for toning your complexion.

Infinity Wellbeing. G/F Rembrandt Hotel, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok 10110 (Open: 10am-1opm). Tel: 02 026 3950

6. Sansiri Backyard @T77 Community

For a semi-getaway from the city, head to one of Sansiri’s latest wellness and community projects. The Backyard @T77 Community is a wholesome experience, with farm and craft workshops, a farm-to-table café, and community space all set up on a vast green field of organically grown produce which you can come and harvest yourself. It’s a great way to surround yourself in and reconnect with nature, do some good for the community, and even have some lovely vegetables to take home with you to have a healthy home-cooked dinner back at home.

Sansiri Backyard @T77 Community. 77 On Nut Road, Bangkok 10250 (Open: 9am-6pm). Tel: 2 201 3905.

7. Lunch and Ayurveda at Suananda

On the leafy and spiritual Pan Road, near the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Suananda is a part-garden bistro and part-Ayurvedic centre that’s an oasis for city wellness. The restaurant serves beautiful vegetarian meals in a gloriously tranquil and breezy garden setting. It’s also a fantastic place for yoga classes, Ayurvedic herbal massages, and various workshops — ranging from environmental practices to posture improvement. Blending ancient science with modern living, Suananda is a destination to get back in touch with your inner nature. And isn’t that the ultimate path to self-love?

Suananda. Pan Road, Silom, Bangkok 10500 (Open: 10.30am-9.30am). Tel: 080-805-4318.