These wall exercises will help you get rid of the stubborn belly fat

Abdominal fat or belly fat is a type of fat that is stored in the abdominal cavity around important internal organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. Often confused with subcutaneous fat, which is the fat that lies just beneath the skin, abdominal fat can be harmful to health because it is metabolically active and can release fatty acids, inflammatory substances, and hormones that can negatively impact various bodily functions. Thankfully, there are several easy wall stretching exercises for belly fat and overall weight loss that you can include in your workout for effective results.

Having excessive abdominal fat has been linked to several health problems, including an increased risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer. Many wall stretching exercises help keep chronic diseases at bay. Abdominal fat can also interfere with the body’s ability to use insulin properly, which can lead to insulin resistance. It also releases chemicals that promote inflammation in the body and can disrupt the balance of hormones in the body, affecting appetite regulation and potentially leading to weight gain.

Several wall exercises can be included in your workout to help reduce abdominal fat and lower the associated health risks. Along with other lifestyle modifications such as a balanced diet and stress management, one can witness effective weight loss and belly fat reduction after a considerable time period. Here are six belly fat exercises that you can perform on the wall for best results.

Effective wall stretching exercises to include in your weight loss workout for belly fat reduction

Wall Sit

What to do: Stand with your back against a wall. Lower your body into a sitting position, as if you were sitting on an invisible chair. Hold this position for as long as you can, aiming to increase the duration over time. Engage your core and keep your back flat against the wall.

Benefit: Engaging in strength exercises against the resistance of your body weight like wall exercises helps in toning muscles. As you lose overall body fat, your body composition improves, leading to a reduction in belly fat.

Wall Push-Ups

What to do: Stand facing a wall, about arm’s length away. Place your hands flat on the wall at shoulder height. Lower your chest towards the wall by bending your elbows. Push back to the starting position.

Benefit: This exercise helps in targeting specific muscle groups and burns calories. Burning more calories than one consumes leads to weight loss, including a reduction in abdominal fat.

Wall Plank

What to do: Face the wall and place your hands on the wall at shoulder height. Step your feet back, so your body is in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position, keeping your core engaged. Aim for 30-60 seconds and increase the duration as you get stronger.

Benefit: Exercises such as wall plank engage your core muscles, strengthening them. A strong core provides better support to your spine and improves posture, making it easier to engage in other physical activities and burn more calories.

Leg Raises Against the Wall

What to do: Lie on your back with your hips close to the wall and your legs extended vertically against the wall. Place your hands under your hips for support. Lift your legs towards the ceiling, engaging your core muscles. Lower your legs back down without letting them touch the ground.

Benefit: Stretching exercises like leg raises against the wall engage multiple muscle groups, improving cardiovascular health. A healthy cardiovascular system facilitates better circulation and can aid in fat metabolism.

Side Plank with Leg Lift

What to do: Stand with your left side facing the wall. Place your left forearm on the ground and extend your legs, forming a side plank position. Lift your right leg towards the ceiling and lower it back down without letting it touch the ground. Do it on the other side as well.

Benefit: Reducing belly fat through resistance workouts like wall plank increases the resting metabolic rate. This means that the body burns more calories even when it is at rest, contributing to overall fat loss, including abdominal fat.

Wall Ball Squats

What to do: Hold a medicine ball or a weight against your chest. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, facing away from the wall. Lower into a squat position, keeping your back straight. As you come up, throw the ball against the wall and catch it.

Benefit: Wall stretching exercises like wall ball squats can be incorporated into high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts. HIIT is known for its effectiveness in burning fat. Short bursts of intense activity followed by periods of rest or low-intensity exercise can boost metabolism and burn more calories in a shorter amount of time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How to lose belly fat in 7 days?

You can engage in activities like abdominal muscle workouts while also making sure that you are eating healthy and avoiding salt. Do not forget to drink a lot of water.

– Which exercise is most effective to lose belly fat?

Aerobic exercises are the most effective to lose belly fat.

– Do wall workouts really work?

It helps to shed calories quickly which may lead to effective results.

– How to burn tummy fat?

The key to reducing tummy fat effectively is a combination of regular exercise, a balanced diet, and overall calorie control.

Hero Image: Courtesy loreanto/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy StockFamily/Shutterstock