Living in this modern world, we are constantly bombarded with information, especially on social media. Although this digitalised society is supposed to bring us closer than ever, why do people feel more negative and alone? Maybe it’s because when we see the lives of others online, we end up comparing ourselves. It could also be how constant access to technology prevents us from making real connections. Whatever it may be, practising mindfulness can help.

We often hear the word ‘mindfulness,’ but what does it really mean? Mindfulness is the ability to be fully present and aware of what we’re doing and where we are. It also means remaining non-judgmental, calm, and not overly reactive. Although that may sound hard, as sometimes life can push you down, practising mindfulness can help improve our well-being. How? Well, being mindful helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. It also enhances awareness of ourselves and others, making us kinder. Here are a few ways to practice mindfulness, even if meditation isn’t your thing.

5 ways to practice mindfulness if meditation isn’t your thing

Listening to music

For a lot of people, listening to music is an escape. Music helps us calm down from certain situations, thoughts, and tense relationships. But to make listening to music mindful, one has to be actively listening. It is about focusing, understanding, and responding to what you hear. Mindfully listening helps us become more aware of current feelings by refocusing our attention inwards.

Go for a walk

Besides exercising being good for cardiovascular health, mindful walking is also beneficial. It is an opportunity to solely focus on yourself and open your eyes to the world. Mindful walking helps bring you back to the present instead of reminiscing or worrying about the future. For those who like to make a mental to-do list while walking, try to let go of control. Try to release yourself from any expectations or pressuring thoughts. It is also important to do what feels good to you.

Reconnect with nature

Many studies show that spending time in nature helps enhance one’s cognitive and mental health. These improvements include better memory, concentration, moods, and emotions. Although there is no right way to practice mindfulness in nature, make sure to absorb everything that is happening around you. Use all your five senses and embrace your surroundings with openness and curiosity. Take observation of everything that is happening in real time and find some time to reflect. Be sure to leave all judgement behind and to be fully present.

5-4-3-2-1 method

The 5-4-3-2-1 method is a mindfulness technique ideal for managing anxiety. It’s a grounding technique that helps return your thoughts to the present moment. This method uses all five senses, isolating each one and observing a certain number of them. To do the 5-4-3-2-1 technique, the first step is to focus on five things you can see. Then concentrate on four things you can touch. Next is to focus on three things you can hear. After, find two things you can smell. Lastly, focus on something you can taste. Make sure you mentally note all these elements and be descriptive.

Try journaling

Journaling is also another great way to practice mindfulness. Writing about your day, ideas, problems, life, or feelings helps with self-awareness. It allows you to express yourself in the moment, remain present, and get real about your thoughts and feelings. Plus, writing enables you to better identify and understand what you’re going through. Another way to practice mindfulness through reflection.