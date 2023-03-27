How much did winners get for the 2023 Badminton Swiss Open?

With the 2023 Badminton Swiss Open now finished, how much do the winners actually get?

Some of the greatest badminton players in the world gathered in St. Jakobshalle at Basel, Switzerland for the 2023 Swiss Open. From top players in the men’s division like Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia to some of the best women’s badminton players in the world like Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, the cream of the crop competed at the badminton tournament this year. Given the interest around the tournament, many badminton fans have also been wondering about the prize money that was at stake.

So, scroll on as we give you all the information about the 2023 Swiss Open, the top-tier badminton players who competed this year and the prize money at stake.

2023 Badminton Swiss Open: Who were the star players competing this year?

As mentioned above, some of the best badminton players in the world competed at the 2023 Swiss Open this year. In the men’s division, the top-seeded player is Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, while in the women’s division, the top-seeded player is China’s Wang Zhiyi.

Other notable players in the men’s division included Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, India’s Prannoy H. S. and Lakshya Sen and China’s Zhao Junpeng. In the women’s division, other top players competing include Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong, India’s P. V. Sindhu and Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara.

The tournament also saw its fair share of withdrawals, with top players like Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Lu Guangzu, Busanan Ongbumrungphan and Spain’s Carolina Marín all withdrawing from the tournament.

2023 Badminton Swiss Open: What is the prize money at stake?

The total prize money that was at stake at the 2023 Swiss Open is USD 210,000. In the single’s division, the winner took home USD 15,750 while the runner-up took home USD 7,980. Those reaching the semi-finals took home USD 3,045, while those who entered the quarter-finals earned USD 1,260. All players in the Top 16 of the single’s division won USD 735.

In the doubles division, the winners will took home USD 16,590. Just like the single’s division, the runners-up here won USD 7,980. While players entering the semi-finals got USD 2,940, those that reached the quarterfinals won USD 1,522.50. Finally, players entering the Top 16 earned USD 787.50.

(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Viktor Axelsen)