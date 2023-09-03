2023 Venice Film Festival: Here’s the full list of the competing films

While this year’s Venice Film Festival seems a slightly muted affair compared to previous iterations, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes that have banned many celebrities from publicity work, there’s still much anticipation about the films being screened. Here’s the full list of movies competing for the top prize, the Golden Lion, at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

There are 23 films in the running at the event, which launched on August 30 and concludes with the awards ceremony on September 9. Highlights include Maestro (directed by and starring Bradley Cooper), Priscilla (by Sofia Coppola), The Killer (by David Fincher and starring Tilda Swinton and Michael Fassbender), Poor Things (starring Emma Stone), Memory (starring Jessica Chastain), Bastarden (starring Mads Mikkelsen) and Ferrari (starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz).

The world’s longest-running film festival was initially due to open with Challengers, a tennis romance with one of the biggest stars of her generation, Zendaya. But it was replaced at the last minute by Italian war drama Comandante due to the Hollywood strikes.

2023 Venice Film Festival: Full list of movies competing for the Golden Lion

BASTARDEN by Nikolaj Arcel, starring Mads Mikkelsen (Denmark)

DOGMAN by Luc Besson, with Caleb Landry Jones (France)

THE BEAST by Bertrand Bonello, with Lea Seydoux, George MacKay (France/Canada)

HORS-SAISON by Stephane Brize with Guillaume Canet, Alba Rohrwacher (France)

ENEA by Pietro Castellitto with Pietro Castellitto, Giorgio Quarzo Guarascio (Italy)

MAESTRO by Bradley Cooper, with Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman (USA)

PRISCILLA by Sofia Coppola with Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi (USA/Italy)

FINALMENTE L’ALBA by Saverio Costanzo with Lily James, Rebecca Antonaci (Italy)

COMANDANTE by Edoardo De Angelis with Pierfrancesco Favino (Italy)

LUBO by Giorgio Diritti with Franz Rogowski (Italy, Switzerland)

ORIGIN by Ava DuVernay with Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal (USA)

THE KILLER by David Fincher with Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton (USA)

MEMORY by Michel Franco with Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard (Mexico, USA)

IO CAPITANO by Matteo Garrone with Seydou Sarr, Moustapha Fall (Italy/Belgium)

EVIL DOES NOT EXIST by Ryusuke Hamaguchi with Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka (Japan)

GREEN BORDER by Agnieszka Holland with Jalal Altawil, Maja Ostaszewska (Poland/France/Czech Rep/Belgium)

THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING by Timm Kroger with Jan Bulow, Olivia Ross (Germany/Austria/Switzerland)

POOR THINGS by Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe (Britain)

EL CONDE by Pablo Larrain with Jaime Vadell (Chile)

FERRARI by Michael Mann with Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz (USA)

ADAGIO by Stefano Sollima with Pierfrancesco Favino, Toni Servillo (Italy)

KOBIETA Z… by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert with Malgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik, Joanna Kulig (Poland/Sweden)

HOLLY by Fien Troch with Cathalina Geeraerts, Felix Heremans (Belgium/Netherlands/Luxembourg/France)

