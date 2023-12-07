Planning, executing, and hosting an event can be stressful. Whether for business, social reasons, or the upcoming holiday festivities, party planning is challenging, but not at Rembrandt Hotel.

If you’re one of those people who like to plan parties during the holidays, we all know how hectic that can get. Whether it’s curating the menu, finding the perfect decorations, or managing the guest list, each detail requires careful attention. And honestly, time is precious, especially when the holidays are right around the corner. It’s literally only a few weeks until Christmas and the New Year. The holidays are supposed to be fun, full of love and joy, and, most importantly, stress-free. That’s why you should book your next party at a hotel instead. So you can sit back, relax, and let everything fall into place. And Rembrandt Hotel & Suites is just the perfect venue. Don’t believe us? Check out these 5 reasons below.

[All images courtesy of Rembrandt Hotel & Suites]

5 reasons you should book your next party at Rembrandt Hotel

Various cuisines to choose

When it comes to organising a party, food is one of the most important aspects to consider. After all, if the food isn’t good, the party won’t be either. Rembrandt catering is an excellent choice for many reasons. Firstly, they offer various menu options, ranging from traditional Indian cuisine to Thai, international, Mexican, and fusion dishes. Additionally, the hotel is known for its award-winning dining venues, such as Rang Mahal and Mexicano Authentico Restaurant, which serve the most mouthwatering and authentic delicacies.

Rembrandt’s catering also handles all the tedious party planning tasks. Some services they provide include custom menus, service staff, and bartending services, making it a convenient one-stop shop.

Spacious venues

The hotel recently renovated two of its most prestigious banquet rooms— Picasso and Michelangelo. These venues are situated on the Hotel Wing’s upper floors, with Picasso on the 23rd floor and Michelangelo on the 25th. Both rooms offer a breathtaking view of the Bangkok city skyline. If you prefer a terrace, then Picasso is the perfect choice. It has a total area of 225 sqm and can accommodate up to 120 guests. On the other hand, Michelangelo has a space of 145 sqm and can cater to 150 guests.

But, if you’re looking for something bigger, Rembrandt also has a Grand Ballroom on the 2nd floor of the hotel’s North Wing. This area can accommodate up to 800 guests. All rooms are also equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and sound equipment.

Top-notch personalised service

Booking a party at Rembrandt Hotel means top-notch personalised services. As mentioned, Rembrandt’s catering team will create a menu tailored to your preferences and requirements so you and your guests can enjoy a delightful culinary experience. All of their service packages are also customisable. For example, if you’re hosting a party for 15-20 guests, Rembrandt can provide catering services for just 15,000 THB. But if you’re planning a larger event, they can accommodate that, too.

Moreover, the hotel’s team takes care of every detail. From transportation arrangements to decorations, customers are ensured that their special event runs smoothly. So there’s no need to worry about finding those perfect balloons, laying the table or washing up because Rembrandt has got you. It’s honestly an all-inclusive, stress-free experience.

Ideal location

The hotel is right in the heart of Bangkok, inside Sukhumvit Soi 18 road. It takes only 1 minute to get to BTS Asoke, which makes travelling to Rembrandt and around Bangkok super easy.

Perfect for any occasion

Besides having all the space and services you need, they’re adaptable to any event, making Rembrandt the perfect venue for any occasion. Whether you’re throwing a corporate party, birthday, wedding, family gatherings or even a brand event, Rembrandt caters to personal and professional affairs.

Please visit their website for more information about Rembrandt’s catering and services.