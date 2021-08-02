7 Olympian YouTubers you should be following

Olympian YouTubers are allowing us to see a day in their lives as athletes and what it’s like to compete in the Olympics.

It’s only during the competitions that we get to see athletes showing feats of athleticism that they spent so much time training for. Thanks to these Olympians who have taken on additional roles as YouTubers, we’re able to see the sacrifices and the journeys that lead them to victory and bringing pride to their home countries. Plus, their YouTube content is also the inspiration that we all need, so here’s the list of Olympian YouTubers you need to be following.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tom Daley via Instagram]

Nile Wilson

Nile Wilson is a former artistic gymnast and currently, the most followed Olympian on Youtube. This Olympian is the first Briton to earn bronze on the horizontal bars at Rio 2016. With a whopping 1.48 million subscribers on his Youtube channel, he’s spreading joy to his followers through fun content of him trying his hand at various sports with national team athletes.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo is a cross-country skier who won three gold medals in his Olympic debut at the Pyeongchang 2018. Whilst his followers get the see the behind-the-scenes of his winter competitions, he’s keeping them regularly updated during his summer training as well. The sneak peeks into his personal life are just as exciting to watch as his competitions.

Mo Farah

Mo Farah is one of the legendary track athletes. This long-distance runner swept gold medals in 5,000-metre and 10,000-metre races both at London 2012 and Rio 2016. He’s using his YouTube channel as a platform to communicate with his fans and share his Olympic experiences.

Tom Daley

A while ago Tom Daley has become a sensation for winning a gold medal in the 10-metre synchronised platform at Tokyo 2020. As a YouTuber, he shares his “day in the life” as a diver and easy-to-follow workout routines for his followers to try at home. Little do people know that this three-time Olympian is a crochet lover too.

Alex and Maia Shibutani

ShibSibs YouTube channel is where you’ll get to see the day in a live and travel vlogs of the ice-skating siblings, Alex and Maia Shibutani. And aside from YouTubing, this bronze medalist duo at Pyeongchang 2018 has also written and launched their first-ever ebook series Kudo Kids.

Viktor Axelson

Viktor Axelson’s dream has finally come true at Tokyo 2020 where he recently won the gold medal in badminton men’s single. Despite his busy schedule, he still finds time to engage with his fans through YouTube. Besides the workout and training videos, he shares tricks on how to skillfully master various techniques too.

Cody Miller

Cody Miller rose to fame when he won two medals back in Rio 2016. He’s a dedicated YouTuber who puts out videos on a regular basis. He shows his followers what it’s like to train for the Olympics and the struggles that swimmers face. Moreover, he shares top swimming tips for those who aspire to become professional swimmers as well.