Japanese singer Ado is coming to Bangkok for the first time

If you’re active in the anime community, you’ve probably heard of Ado. She’s a young and upcoming singer who’s taken Japan by storm with her powerful voice. For her first world tour, “Wish”, Ado has announced a Bangkok tour date.

The concert will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. in Thunderdome Muang Thong Thani with tickets going on sale online on Friday at 11 a.m. Seats closer to the stage will go for THB 4,500 while tickets at the back are available for THB 3,000.

Aside from Bangkok, Ado will also be holding concerts in Hong Kong, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Jakarta, as well as eight other cities in Europe and America. To end the tour, she will be playing a show in her home country at the Japan National Stadium in April, making her the first solo female artist to do so. Keep reading to learn more about the singer.

Who is Ado?

Ado made her debut in 2020 with the hit single, Usseewa, released under Universal Music Japan. It has since ranked number one on Spotify Viral 50 Japan, Oricon Digital Singles Chart, and Billboard Japan Hot 100. To this day, the song is still one of the most popular choices for Japanese singers to cover on YouTube and VTubers.

What makes Ado’s talent stand out more is how young she is. Usseewa was released a day before her 18th birthday and now at just 21 years old, she already has multiple major projects under her belt. You might know her as the singing voice of Uta, a key character in One Piece Film: Red from last year. Earlier this year, she did a collaboration with popular K-pop group Le Sserafim on a Japanese version of their song, Unforgiven. Ado’s song, Kura Kura, was also used as the opening theme song for the second season of Spy x Family‘s anime adaptation.

Despite her fame, Ado maintains complete anonymity. During live shows, only her shadowy figure is visible. However, that doesn’t make her shows any less exciting — you can look forward to an impressive, perfectly-timed light show to accompany her live singing.

(Images: Ado via official YouTube channel / NEON LIT and Clockenflap Presents)