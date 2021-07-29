5 Thai illustrators that have collaborated with global brands

Using their brushstroke, many Thai illustrators are stepping into the spotlight of a world stage.

Whilst as Bangkokians, we know a lot of these artists through local exhibitions, few of us realise that many of our city favourites have also received international acclaim and fame. Many Thai illustrators have made their mark globally, designing notable works that have different inspirations, concepts, and techniques. From the fashion industry over to electronics, here are the Thai illustrators that have collaborated with international brands.

[Hero Image Credit: Sundae Kids via Facebook]

1. Phannapast ‘Yoon’ Taychamaythakool for Gucci

Yoon Phannapast is widely known as one of the most talented illustrators in Thailand. With a unique style in her work using animal characters and floral designs, she has caught the attention of brands abroad. Whilst she formerly worked as content director at Thai fashion brand Kloset, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele also got her attention. She has collaborated on many Gucci projects, such as Gucci Tian, Gucci Bloom Acqua Di Fiori, Gucci DIY sneakers, and the Gucci Art Wall. Meanwhile, she also designed Stranger In My Garden, the photo backdrop for Instagram’s office in New York City.

2. Sundae Kids for A-Gent Tokyo and Casetify

Sundae Kids comprises of a Thai illustrator couple that has more than 2 million followers on Facebook. Kavin Thienvutichi serves as an art director of Sundae Kids, and Poysian Pratchaya, his girlfriend, serves as the illustrator. Sundae Lids focuses on relationship stories through webcomics. Their works have reach globally. They also collaborated with A-Gent Tokyo and Casetify for special collections.

3. Bloody Hell Big Head for Twitter and Oppo

Bangkok-based illustrator Tanawat Sakdawisarak is also known as Bloody Hell Big Head. He uses geometric forms to create peculiar characters. Many Thai brands have been his clients, such as Siam Discovery, Drop by Dough, Pomelo, and The Commons. His works also made waves internationally. He has collaborated with many global brands, such as Twitter for the Mac Store and Oppo Reno.

4. Jirayu Koo for Nike

Jirayu Koo always tells her stories through chubby characters, or Glom-Glom, with positive visuals, bold shapes, and fun colour combinations. Featuring a vivid style, she hopes that her work will bring joy to people. Her Glom-Glom characters have brought many big successes to her as well. She has caught the attention of many global brands, most notably Nike, for the Nike by You project, where she created the designs under the concept of a Bangkok Jam.

5. Jackkrit Anantakul for Facebook

Jackkrit Anantakul is well-known for his colourful and humorous illustrations. He is one of the Thai illustrators who attracts clients worldwide, ranging from Asia to Europe and America. Jackkrit Anantakul has worked with brands such as Facebook, Google, and Beams shop in Japan.