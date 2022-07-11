Chim Chim teleports us to the ‘90s through a new collab with Pomme Chan

Chim Chim, in collaboration with Pomme Chan and Happy People Studio, teleports you to the ‘80s and the ‘90s with their latest exhibition: ‘Arcade of Dreams.’ We’re obsessed, and we believe you will be, too. It’s hella bodacious.

Everybody’s favourite colourful cafe in town is Chim Chim, and ‘Arcade of Dreams’ is about to be another reason why. Whilst the world is reminiscing the 1980s with Stranger Things, we’re reminiscing the 1980s and the 1990s with this creative, cool, and charming exhibition. Bangkok, you’re invited to eat, play, shop, and ‘gram in a rad, retro expanse. Here’s the 411.

‘Arcade of Dreams’: The theme

For their latest ongoing exhibition, Chim Chim’s multifaceted venue boasts an interactive and immersive art experience that embraces the fun, the funky, and the fabulous of the ‘80s and the ‘90s. The art-inspired social diner-and-gallery, in collaboration with Thai illustrator Pomme Chan and Happy People Studio, pays tribute to the two decades through themed interiors, themed culinary offerings, themed enterprises, and other themed experiences. The one-of-a-kind exhibition boasts a polychromatic design ethos featuring bold colour schemes and curated decor designed to visually teleport you to the ’80s and the ’90s in a very, very bodacious way. Millennials, get ready to relive your childhood in the coolest way possible.

‘Arcade of Dreams’: The art & the activities

‘Arcade of Dreams’ marks Chim Chim’s ‘In Residence No. 2’ artist and marks a new chapter in the outlet’s art journey. The playground of nostalgia invites you to unleash your inner child with a free-flowing homage to all that’s fun and cool from yesteryear. Think retro gaming consoles, cassette tapes, sticker walls, and more. From tapestries to upholsters to cushions to furniture, nostalgia is creatively injected into every detail. Other facets that contribute to the interactive, immersive experience include the ‘Game Boy Mirror,’ ‘Happy Hopscotch,’ and ‘Happy Cube Puzzle.’ In terms of the art, you can explore a plethora of art installations dotted throughout the expanse, from vibrant canvases to interactive games.

‘Arcade of Dreams’: The culinary offerings

As for culinary offerings, Chim Chim’s ‘Never Chim, Never Know’ motto is conveyed in three ‘Arcade of Dreams’ desserts: ‘Kanom Chan Mille Feuille’; ‘Thai Tea Croissant’; and ‘Mango Sticky Rice Cruffin.’ The themed beverage menu comprises of six options, with three cocktails and three mocktails: ’80’s Flashback’; ‘Jackstone’; ‘Pink Cassette’; ‘Chimmers Just Wanna Have Fun’; ‘Contra’; and ‘CC Player.’

[All images courtesy of Chim Chim]