Spraycation: 8 art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this February 2022

Welcome to our monthly column where we feature the most interesting, exciting art exhibitions happening around town. Show some love to local creatives and go on a spraycation at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this February 2022.

Bangkok is brimming with creativity. The buzzing metropolis has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years or so. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the capital city has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. Consequently, Bangkok is now home to a plethora of cool art shows. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with this monthly column of ours. Here are 8 art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this February 2022.

[Featured image credit: ‘The Bee Hive Divas of Bangkok 1968’ by Bill Bensley; Hero image credit: Bill Bensley via River City]

‘Love-Camp-Explore-Dreams’ by Bill Bensley

You may know him as the renowned creative behind the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Shinta Mani Wild, the upcoming Intercontinental Khao Yai National Park, or other stunning properties designed by the BENSLEY atelier. Now, Bangkok-based architect and interior designer Bill Bensley adds to his creative portfolio with his first-ever art exhibition that narrates his story in four chapters – love, camp, explore, dreams. This assemblage of art pieces fully imbues Bill Bensley’s personal motto, “the odder the better.”

Art gallery: River City Bangkok

Date: Until 28 February 2022

‘P(Control) = 1’ by Wisit Techasirikosol

Derived from the mathematical probability formula that calculates the likelihood of the occurrence of an event, this exhibition explores the concept of free will — or lack thereof. More specifically, the exhibition invites visitors to question whether humans were born with free will or whether there are invisible elements that control us and our decisions. This question is posed and explored via geometric abstract artworks inspired by several components including capitalism, traditions, and the environment.

Art gallery: River City Bangkok

Dates: 10 February 2022 – 24 April 2022

‘Still Life – Contemplating Quietude’ by Christian Fielitz and Philipp Christop Hass

For an exhibition that highlights figures and cities, ‘Still Life’ may seem like a misleading title. However, in this exhibition, the artists aim to explore the notions of a quiet life. Think of the late afternoon light falling on a quiet soi; think of a nearly empty highway. A beautiful exhibition that also has a double-fold meaning: stillness can also refer to the painting process itself. Pause, slow down, and reflect, and take part in your own moment of still life at this exhibition.

Art gallery: Sathorn 11 Art Space

Dates: Until 12 February

‘BACC 12 Exhibition’ by Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

For a one-stop inspiration destination, head over to the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. Established 12 years ago, this exhibition looks back at the centre’s development throughout the years, and pays homage to individuals that have contributed to the centre’s art and cultural scene. Take a walk down memory lane with the numerous artworks by numerous artists created throughout the 12-year period.

Art gallery: Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre

Dates: Until 20 February 2022

‘Variety Surreal: Fashion Interpreted onto Canvas’ by Tanya Tansaringkan

The debut solo exhibition by fashion designer Tanya Tansaringkan, ‘Variety Surreal’ aims to bring together fashion, creativity, and surrealism. Using a contrast between people and their relationships with objects or animals, the exhibition is sure to ignite your imagination and leave all logic behind. What is real and what is myth? The possibilities are endless, and very fashionable.

Art gallery: River City Bangkok

Dates: Until 20 February

‘Beauty, Now or Later’ by Kanachai Bencharongkul

‘Beauty, Now or Later’ marks the latest show at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok’s The ART Space by MOCA. This group exhibition curated by Kanachai Bencharongkul showcases the work of three young Thai artists that explore the correlations between beauty and time, each artist bringing a unique perspective to the table. The three artists featured are: Chayanin Kwangkaew, Jiranan Julrabot, and Parada Wiratsawee.

Art gallery: The ART Space by MOCA BANGKOK

Dates: Until 14 February 2022

‘Oblivion’ by Arin Rungjang

‘Oblivion’ by Arin Rungjang features site-specific works by bringing together multidisciplinary techniques including a video, an installation, and paintings. In this solo exhibition, the artist deploys the radical subjective, deliberates the nothingness, and sublimates the narratives. ‘Oblivion’ invites viewers to enter the artist’s small-deal-in-big-details sovereign.

Art gallery: Nova Contemporary

Dates: Until 5 February 2022

‘German Traces in Bangkok, Thai Traces in Berlin’ by Ralf Tooten and Wolfgang Bellwinkel

To commemorate the 160 years of Thai-German relations, the German Embassy together with the Goethe Institute Thailand are inviting viewers to explore the connections between Thailand and Germany. The photo exhibition highlights the interconnectedness of Thailand and Berlin, as well as the stories that link them. An interesting take on a longstanding friendship.

Art gallery: River City Bangkok

Dates: Until 31 March