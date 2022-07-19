Art exhibitions to explore in Bangkok this July

Art is in the air, and what better way to support the local art scene than to visit the many exhibitions going on around the city. Endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this July.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are five art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this July.

[Hero and featured image credit via SO/ Bangkok]

9 art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this July

‘Poetic License’ by Chiranan Pitpreecha

The Peninsula Bangkok has expanded into the field of art by launching an Artists in Residence programme with the intention to support regional artists and enrich art and literature. For its very first writer in residence, Chirana Pitpreecha, a celebrated Thai poet is invited to explore the intersection of poetry and visual art under the name ‘Poetic License.’ The exhibition has three components, each of which revolves around the topic of the human relationship with nature and its preservation.

‘Poetic License’ is open for show until 31 July, 2022 from 3pm-8pm at The Peninsula Bangkok. Find out more via the website.

‘Institute of Intimate Museums’ by Kenji Sugiyama

After making his debut in 2015, Kenji Sugiyama comes back to Bangkok with his latest creation. ‘Institute of Intimate Museums – Inside the Head’ is part of an ongoing series where Kenji Sugiyama portrays traditional diorama art in the miniature world with an intriguing twist. Through close inspection, viewers will observe the complex pieces of tiny components in a world of angled mirrors that represent Sugiyama’s inward scrutiny into his own mind.

‘Institute of Intimate Museums’ will be on display at La Lanta Fine Art until 27 July, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Yindee’s Mysterious Friends’ by faan.peeti

Through playful characters and a colourful palette, ‘Yindee’s Mysterious Friends’ takes the audience on a journey to explore their inner self by befriending with the monsters inside. After numerous group exhibitions and collaborations, ‘Yindee’s Mysterious Friends’ becomes the artist’s debut solo exhibition that shows an unwavering spirit of childhood and fairytales.

‘Yindee’s Mysterious Friends’ is on show until 4 September, 2022 at River City Bangkok. Find out more via the website.

‘EMERGE : Photo Thesis Exhibition’

An exhibition that captures a new generation’s creativity, ‘EMERGE’ is a collection of photography theses by students from 12 institutes all around Thailand. 50 artworks convey different stories of value and emotion, and are displayed freely throughout the vast space of HOP – Hub of Photography.

‘EMERGE : Photo Thesis Exhibition’ is on show from 16 July until 11 September, 2022 from 11am-7pm at HOP Photo Gallery & Whoop! Find out more via the website.

‘Artificial Nature’ by Nakrob Moonmanas & Mary Pakinee

‘Artificial Nature’ expands the conversation about nature and the human from the young adult book Cheewit Kong Chan Look Krating (1997) into interactive installations created by Nakrob Moonmanas and Mary Pakinee. The audience will be taken on a historical journey of Thai zoological literature, as well as given the chance to assume a position in the game-mechanic installation that explores the role of art in environmental conservationism.

‘Artificial Nature’ is the first exhibition in “The Tropics” series. It is on show until 27 August, 2022 at Warin Lab Contemporary. Find out more via the website.

‘Love Will Keep Us Together’ by Chloé Kelly Miller

Parisian rising star Chloé Kelly Miller is making her Asia debut with her first ever solo exhibition at SO/ Bangkok. Born with a hearing impairment and also a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the artist’s core creative themes revolve around the questioning of self through self-discovery. You can fall in love with her visual epiphanies at the Park Lobby, as well as the 9th floor.

‘Love Will Keep Us Together’ is on show till 31 August, 2022 at SO/Bangkok. Find out more via this website.

‘Story of My Mind’ by Bow Puntita

Being Bow Puntita’s first solo exhibition, ‘Story of Mind’ aims to bring the best of her artistry to the canvas. Puntita’s works are known for their surrealist, fantasy vibe, that allows the audience to feel the fun and enjoyment through her brush strokes. Follow the adventure of a little girl donning a red hood as she goes on a journey through the 22 Major Arcanas of the Tarot world, and see her jump through obstacles from The Fool, to The World.

‘Story of My Mind’ is on show till 28 August, 2022 at River City Bangkok. Find out more via this website.

Serendipity’s Fate

‘Serendipity’s Fate’ is a solo exhibition by surrealist oil painter Kannika Jansuwan looking into the mythological creatures that may have existed a long time ago. The art collection features various paintings of characters and various animals interbreeding into a unique, new creature that can be seen as beautiful, yet eerily mysterious.

‘Serendipity’s Fate’ is on show till 31 July, 2022. You can visit on Tuedays to Sundays, 10am-6pm at Central: The Original Store. Find out more via this website.

DING DING SOLO!

‘DING DING SOLO!’ is an excerpt from the ‘DING DING THE CAT’ NFT collection that is featured on OpenSeas. Created by illustrator Sumana “Ing” Sumanakul, the artworks are operable with AR technology. This means that you can download their app ‘ARTIVIVE’, scan the artwork, and watch each cute little cat move and play. The second floor is also a cafe and bar for you to unwind in.

‘DING DING SOLO!’ is on show till 15 August, 2022. You can visit on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 7.30am-2.30pm, and weekends, 9am-4pm at Day One Cafe and Bar. Find out more via this website.