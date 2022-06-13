Spraycation: 8 art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this June

Welcome to our monthly column where we feature the most interesting, exciting art exhibitions happening around town. Show some love to local creatives and go on a spraycation at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this June.

Bangkok is brimming with creativity. The buzzing metropolis has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years or so. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the capital city has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. Consequently, Bangkok is now home to a plethora of cool art shows. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with this monthly column of ours. Here are 8 art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this June 2022.

8 art exhibitions in Bangkok this June

‘ Rainbowtopia ’ by Spectrum

In celebration of Pride Month 2022, Spectrum is hosting a three-day event in the capital city this month. The festival of Pride will feature a series of LGBTQ+-related activities. Think panel discussions, art exhibitions, live music, mental health services, film screenings, workshops, and more. The LGBTQ+ media platform is hosting the event at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.

Art gallery: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)

Date(s): 17-19 June 2022

‘Gifts of the Sea’ by Anna Zolotukhina

‘Gifts of the Sea’ is Central: The Original Store’s latest exhibition and was launched with the intention to raise awareness of World Environment Day which occurred earlier this month on 5 June 2022. This eco-conscious art exhibition features the works of Russian artist Anna Zolotukhina, produced in collaboration with Whale Tail Phuket. The exhibition features a collection of beautiful recycled decorative art created from waste, with the intention to raise awareness on the earth-destroying issue that is plastic pollution.

Art gallery: Central: The Original Store

Date(s): Until 26 June 2022

‘ FOOTBRIDGE ’ by Thamarong Wanarithikul

This solo photographic exhibition is focused on the literal meaning of the term ‘footbridge,’ or as the locals call it: saphan loi. On his way to work, Thamarong Wanarithikul, the artist behind this exhibition, observes locals from a footbridge in Bangkok. He turned this observation into art by capturing photographs of locals commuting with large loads on motorbikes, all of which were taken from the same footbridge.

Art gallery: 6060 Arts Space

Date(s): Until 29 June 2022

‘People and Their World’ by Jatenipat Ketpradit

This solo photography exhibition, ‘People and Their World,’ is undoubtedly a must-see. Jatenipat Ketpradit, also known as JKBoy, captures the lives of tribal people around the world at numerous locations including the Altai Mountains, the Mongolia-Russia Border, Siberut, and Ethiopia. In order to capture the photographs that depict the lives and spirits of the tribes realistically, the Thai photographer lived with the people from different tribes as he faced harsh weather, challenging terrains, and cultural differences. This exhibition’s series of photographs has attained several accolades including ‘Photographer of the Year 2021,’ three gold medals, and more.

Art gallery: River City Bangkok

Date(s): Until 30 June 2022

‘ The Colors of Jazz ’ by Jirapatt Aungsumalee

For his first-ever solo exhibition, renowned jazz lover Jirapatt Aungsumalee coalesces the two fields of art: visual art and music. The artist conveys his emotions and love for the musical genre in the form of 19 abstract paintings. He achieves this by adapting the tone, the melody, and the rhythm of jazz music to become colour and lines on a canvas, with the intention to invoke jazz music in audiences’ minds with his art.

Art gallery: Xspace

Date(s): Until 30 June 2022

‘Out of this World’ by Tawee Ratchaneekorn and Torlarp

A dual exhibition by two artists from different generations, ‘Out of this World,’ as the name suggests, is all about creating art that exceeds the ordinary. In this exhibition, Tawee Ratchaneekorn allows his imagination to run wild as he creates art that helps him escape the ongoing social issues and the disparity of circumstances, and as a result, placing his hope in future generations. On the other hand, in contrast to envisioning the future, Torlarp Larpjaroensook searches the past through layers of time and space by investigating our roots, a recollection of selves, and our precedents. This exhibition embraces the science fiction genre, and it is where the future meets the past in the present.

Art gallery: MOCA Bangkok

Date(s): Until 10 July 2022

‘and then there were three’ by Sigurd Bronger, Runa Vethal Stølen, and Reinhold Ziegler

ATTA Gallery brings together and presents the solo exhibitions of three Norwegian contemporary jewellery artists: Sigurd Bronger, Runa Vethal Stølen, and Reinhold Ziegler. The exhibition showcases a plethora of exquisite arts and crafts pieces that offer a glimpse into the field of contemporary art jewellery. Different styles, different concepts, different forms, different materials, different techniques all under one name: ’and then there were three.’

Art gallery: ATTA Gallery

Date(s): Until 31 July 2022

‘PULSE Chroma 2022 – Art Exhibition Celebrating Diversity, Inclusivity and Social Well-being’ by PULSE Social Enterprise

In commemoration of Pride Month 2022, PULSE Social Enterprise is launching an exhibition that celebrates diversity and inclusivity in a loud and proud manner. ‘PULSE Chroma 2022- Art Exhibition Celebrating Diversity, Inclusivity and Social Well-being’ showcases a wide range of artworks including photography, digital arts, fine arts, and light installations. All of the works are displayed and sold across all five PULSE Gallery locations in Bangkok.

Art gallery: PULSE Gallery

Date(s): Until 31 August 2022