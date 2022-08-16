Spraycation: Art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this August

Art is in the air, and what better way to support the local art scene than to visit the many exhibitions going on around the city. Endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this August.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are seven exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this August.

[Hero image credit: Joyman Gallery/Facebook; featured image credit: ‘Unnecessary Drama’ via River City]

7 Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Bangkok this August

‘Un Monde Meilleur: a Better World’ by Hom Nguyen

A Paris-born, Vietnamese descendant, Hom Nguyen is an artist that explores the complicated issues of the Vietnamese people who were affected by the war through his sombre portraits. In search for the other half of his lost identity, Hom created a collection of paintings that pinpoint the issues that war refugees are forced to face, as well as the way humans eventually define themselves amid the changing environments.

‘Un Monde Meilleur: a Better World’ is on show until August 27, 2022 on the 2nd floor of Art Centre Building, SAC Gallery. Find out more via the website.

‘Unnecessary Drama’ by Arm Wantaya

Through the humorous perspectives of Arm Wantaya, we are presented with all kinds of social interactions, from mundane matters to political issues. Wantaya’s paintings stand between the blurred lines of figuration and abstraction, often excluding facial expressions since they only add unnecessary drama to the big picture. Curated by Louis Supple, the artworks have been produced and collected over a two-year period.

‘Unnecessary Drama’ is on show until August 31, 2022 at RCB Photographers’ Gallery 2 on the 2nd floor. Find out more via the website.

‘Emotional Virus’ by Napat Leelahapong

Napat Leelahapong, winner of the 9th Bualuang Creative Artist, is also a teacher who addresses his students’ emotional and mental issues explicitly. Identifying these negative emotions as invisible viruses, Napat interprets them into a series of abstract paintings in order to raise awareness on the severity of this invisible illness.

‘Emotional Virus’ is on show from August 13-31, 2022 at RCB Photographers’ Gallery 1 on the 2nd floor. Find out more via the website.

‘Evolution’ by Pichet Klunchun

In this cutting-edge exhibition, contemporary dancer and choreographer Pichet Klunchun takes a revolutionary voyage into traditional Thai khon dance. By stripping away the unwieldy excesses and aesthetics, he exposes the true spirit of the long stagnant art form through paintings, sculptures, and VR technology. Audiences are invited to the weekend live performances on August 6, 7, 20, 21 and the closing performance on August 28.

‘Evolution’ is open for show until August 18, 2022 at Noble Ploenchit. Find out more via the website.

Misremembered but not Forgotten

In this solo exhibition, artist Trey Hurst utilises fluid patterns and ghostly forms under the theme of “Remembering.” Reminiscing to his old home in Southern Louisiana, his art explores how as we continue to grow and discover our own identity, we disassociate ourselves from the concept of “home”. This series of ink drawings illustrates the nuances of the past, the unreliability of our memory, and how many are still holding onto the past—realising it as not something to get over, but to honour and learn from.

‘Misremembered but not Forgotten’ is on show until 21 August, 2022 at River City Bangkok. Find out more via website.

Glowing Evermore

Experience the meticulous craftsmanship of Thai painter Chaiyot Jindagun. This is his sixth solo exhibition, which is inspired by how light shines on an ancient mannequin’s face. Beautifully woven silk, delicate embellishments, the brass reflecting the sun’s gleam—all masterfully captured in the artist’s brush strokes. Each piece is greatly sentimental for the artist, and it will make you remember why you love art.

‘Glowing Evermore’ is open for show until 4 September, 2022 at Joyman Gallery. Find out more via this website.

Tools Are Validated : Itsuki Kaito Solo Exhibition

‘Tools are Validated’ is the first solo exhibition by Japanese artist Itsuki Kaito. The art works are created with oil and charcoal on canvas, and each piece includes different organs of the human body, interpreted into a “tool.” Kaito’s works have been on display at many galleries around the world, from the US to Hong Kong and Japan. This will be the first time his art is put on show in Thailand.

‘Tools Are Validated : Itsuki Kaito Solo Exhibition’ is on display until 10 September at Tang Contemporary Art Gallery, River City Bangkok. Find out more via this website.

The Tale of Two Cities, a black & white photo exhibition

The Tale of Two Cities tells the story of Professor Dr. Nantawat Boramanand, public lawyer and former dean of Faculty of Law at Chulalongkorn University. The photos shown are of Thailand, his hometown, as well as Paris, which is like his second home. As such, the exhibition features a bond that the professor has with both cities across the world from each other—the sentimentality is shown to the world, and those looking for a good story to feel, you can’t miss this one.

‘The Tale of Two Cities, a black & white photo exhibition’ is on show until 28 August at Central: The Original Store. Find out more via this website.