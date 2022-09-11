Spraycation: Art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this September

“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” said Pablo Picasso, which is a very fancy way of saying “art good.” So, endorse local creatives and get inspired at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this September.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are nine art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this September.

[Hero and featured image credit: ‘Imperfection’ exhibition at River City Bangkok]

9 art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this September 2022

‘The New Ark’ by Director Jacq

‘The New Ark’ is an interactive sculpture designed by Director Jacq and carved by Thai artist Suwat Boontam. Deriving from the real history of the Ark of the Covenant, a sacred artefact that went missing from Jerusalem centuries ago, the installation revives and reconnects the bonds among universal lives together. Along with projects from 12 other international artists, ‘The New Ark’ portrays the vital message of ‘the symphony of humankind’, funded by the Art Can Die international organisation.

‘The New Ark’ exhibition is on show at River City Bangkok until October 16, 2022. Find out more via the website.

Taichung City Da Dun Fine Arts Exchange Exhibition

After a three-year hiatus, Da Dun Fine Arts Cultural Exchange Exhibition is back in Bangkok with a vast collection of artworks from Taiwan. It is one of the most important art exhibitions from Taiwan where 60 distinct artworks, including calligraphy, seal cutting, glue colour, oil painting, watercolour, sculpture, printmaking and more, that won the Da Dun Award in the past three years, will be showcased for the first time.

2022 Taichung City Da Dun Art Exhibition Cultural Exchange Exhibition will be on show at RCB Galleria 1, River City Bangkok until September 25, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Imperfection’

This group exhibition is the brainchild of five Thai female artists: Jang Onanong, Pacharaporn “Jeentee” Baiposuwan, Pang Torsuwan, Suwannee Sarakana, and Kannika Jansuwan. Based on their personal experiences, ‘Imperfection’ is an artistic display of their memories with the idea of perfection in society. The five talents exhibit their unique brushstrokes in five artworks, hoping for the audience to be able to embrace their own imperfection after the experience.

‘Imperfection’ is on show at RCB Galleria 4, River City Bangkok until October 2, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Interpreters’ curated by Akkara Naktamna

‘Interpreters’ is a powerful compilation of over 300 photographic arts from 70 photo artists. Rich in content and context, each masterpiece is an interpretation of the surroundings conspired by the artists. Audiences will get to explore the varying perceptions towards life and society reflected through a vivid lens.

‘Interpreters’ is on show at MOCA Bangkok until September 25, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Just Human’ by Myrtille Tibayrenc

There is no specific body or idea that ‘Just Human’ represents; it is a rhizomatic response to human diversity. The 2-floor exhibition entails various paintings by Myrtille Tibayrenc that tell the stories of greek sculptures, vintage stars, androgynous models, anonymous people, and mini animations or gifs. Automatically bonded by a limited palette, all of her works can be easily seen as a unified unit.

‘Just Human’ is on show at Mini Xspace gallery until September 30, 2022. Find out more via the website.

‘Tapestry of Life’ by Ravit Teutvongse

Thai artist Ravit Teutvongse presents a series of paintings as he bares his soul in the process of their creation. A compilation of his experiences and emotions are turned into abstract brush strokes, and he invites all of us to interpret them into our own. After all, abstract art is a concept devoid of shape and structure—just genuine feelings painted onto the canvas.

‘Tapestry of Life’ by Ravit Teutvongse is available at 333Gallery until October 2, 2022. You can find out more via their website.

a Photo Exhibition: (Un)written Memories of Salaya

Salaya is an area with rich history, filled with memories of the people in the neighbourhood enjoying themselves—whether they’re jogging down the Phutthamonthon park, picking out fresh ingredients from the local market, or failing your class in Mahidol University. This exhibition aims to be a collection of memories through the photos sent in from Salaya locals in order to create a unique assembly of visual history.

‘a Photo Exhibition: (Un)written Memories of Salaya’ is open for viewing from September 15, 2022 onwards. You can find out more information via their Facebook.

RISE EXHIBITION : solo photography exhibition

Madi Bkk is not only beloved by locals for the wine, but also for their Creator Hub that features different local artists on the regular. Starting on the 10th, interested onlookers will be able to observe the beautiful photography of Chawanvit Lertnimanoradee, also known as “Fotofools.” The street photographer aims to display the sense of hopelessness as we look up to the sky, invoking the questions along the topics of life and death.

‘RISE EXHIBITION : solo photography exhibition’ will be on display on September 10, 2022 onwards. You can find out more information via their Facebook.

‘An Artist’s Journey into Cubism’ by Demian Factory

In this solo exhibition by artist Demian Factory, he aims to tell the story of his life, along with his experiences and perspectives, in three chapters. Cubism in itself is a communicative medium, being able to display emotions without being too abstract, and we are all invited to take a look into a painter’s life full of ups and downs in his own way.

‘An Artist’s Journey into Cubism’ is on show at Creativbkk Gallery from September 13, 2022 onwards. You can find out more information via their website.