Spraycation: 7 Bangkok art exhibitions to check out this January

Start the new year with some fresh inspiration and check out these art exhibitions across Bangkok art galleries this January.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are four art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this January 2023.

[Hero and featured image credit: Glen Allison via 333Gallery]

7 Art Exhibitions to Check Out in Bangkok this January 2023

‘Comrade Couture – Ein Traum in Erdbeerfolie’ at Woof Pack Gallery

Woof Pack Gallery presents ‘Comrade Couture – Ein Traum in Erbeerfolie’ through a series of photos from the film by Marco Wilms, and seven revolution film screenings (with film talks). The exhibition aims to be a journey into the world of the fashionistas and Bohemians of East Berlin, and explores “the never-ending longing for individual freedom.”

‘Comrade Couture’ is on show from 6 January to 14 January. More information can be found on the Facebook event page.

‘Surreal Painting Faces’ by Glen Allison

A solo exhibition by Glen Allison, ‘Surreal Painting Faces’ is a dreamlike exploration of the wild, portrayed through photographs of handprinted faces.

‘Surreal Painting Faces’ is on show until 31 January 2023 at Rock the Art Gallery Thonglor 13, and is hosted by 333Gallery. Find out more via the event page.

‘Cosmic Vibration’ by Nicolas Panayotou

The “last master of kinetic art” in in Thailand for the first time, as Nicolas Panayotou presents ‘Cosmic Vibration’ at the Rosewood Bangkok. Exploring the boundaries between master and machine, Panayatou creates art that represents the competition between humans and AI. Very fitting to our current times.

‘Cosmic Vibration’ is on show until 14 March 2023 at the Art Gallery at the Rosewood Bangkok. Find out more via the website.

‘POORBOYLIFE’ by Kasemwit Chaweewat

Through the white fluffy creature and its amiable friends from the forest, Kasemwit Chaweewat tells the story of his life in the form of paintings and sculptures. Visitors are exposed to Kasemwit’s hybrid art that always possesses a hint of street art feels, portraying all the influences that have shaped his personality until present day.

POORBOYLIFE is on show at RCB Galleria 1, River City Bangkok until January 31, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘What Makes A Mountain’ by Yeoh Choo Kuan and ‘Another Day’ by Zac Lee

RKFA Double Bill is hosting two exhibitions from two Malaysian artists this month. In ‘What Makes a Mountain,’ Yeoh Choo Kuan creates his own mountains through his signature paint streaming technique that mimics water movement. Over in ‘Another Day,’ the artist Zac Lee emphasises the beauty in routines, as simple as picking up a book or sketching a picture, using sombre hues.

Both exhibitions are on show at Richard Koh Fine Art in from January 7-19, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘Dragonerpanzer’ by Wasinburee Supanichvoraparch

Through a collaboration between Boo_X and curator Nim Niyomsin, Dragonerpanzer is an ongoing series of art that portrays the glory, desire and the power structure by Wasinburee Supanichvoraparch. After the exposure to the Dresden porcelain collection at Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden museum in Germany, the artist took what was left of the Dragonervasen, or the Dragoon vases, and created a life-size tank adorned with Chinese porcelain patterns. Symbolising a significant moment in time, the tank also reflects the attempt for power and status, from centuries ago until now.

The Dragonerpanzer is on show at MOCA Bangkok until February 5, 2023. Find out more via the website.

‘The Renaissance Woman’ by Saverio Lucci

The elegant lobby of the Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok will set the backdrop for the prolific contemporary artist and designer Saverio Lucci’s exhibition. Born in Italy and based in Bangkok, Lucci merges European and Italian traditions with Japanese dreamlike influences into the 18 paintings showcased. Under the concept of ‘The Renaissance Woman,’ the artist contemplates beauty, emotions, soul, sentiments, and the nuances in a human’s life.

‘The Renaissance Woman’ is on show at Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok’s lobby and Mondo until February 20, 2023. Find out more via the website.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.