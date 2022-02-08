Bangkok Design Week 2022: The coolest spots to check out

Our favourite creative event is back. Bangkok Design Week 2022 runs from 5-13 February 2022 and here are the coolest, most Instagrammable spots to check out.

As per usual, Bangkok Design Week aims to push forward the city’s creative economy and endorse creative potential. This once-a-year creative design festival provides a space for designers, entrepreneurs, and creatives to network and connect with each other. The annual event aims to share visions and achievements that revitalise the potential of Bangkok, and it’s doing exactly that.

For Bangkok Design Week 2022, the theme is ‘Co with Creation’ and runs for a little over a week from 5-13 February 2022. From exhibitions to workshops to talks, this year’s festival features a total of 264 programs. Here is our pick of the coolest, most Instagrammable spots from Bangkok Design Week 2022.

The Standard, Hua Hin boasts the work of the acclaimed Jaime Hayon. Here, the shadow theatre exhibition explores the Spanish visionary artist-designer’s unique take of a ‘circus fantasy.’ Inspired by the age-old Thai traditional form of shadow puppetry Nang Talung, the vibrant, folklore-inspired, three-dimensional art pieces are presented as an immersive ‘theatre’ experience.

Dates: Until 13 February 2022

Location: Chai Phatthanasilp Building

Under the umbrella of the ‘Co with Creation’ concept, this ‘Co with Color’ polychromatic, geometric structure exudes positive energy in hopes of bringing smiles to people’s faces as an encouragement to overcome the pandemic as a community.

Dates: Until 13 February 2022

Location: Talad Noi Community Museum

This oriental lion-centric exhibition reflects how the artist is inspired by the beliefs within the Chinese community regarding how scared animals bring luck. The meticulously-crafted, mixed media lion art pieces exude powerful energy, giving the impression that the works are protected by deities.

Dates: Until 13 February 2022

Location: Chai Phatthanasilp Building

CentralWorld has partnered up together with Bangkok-based illustrator Sundae Kids for this must-visit Instagrammable photo landmark. The art illustrates the relationship between a young couple through the use of line drawings and pastel colour palates displayed in the form of a comic essay.

Dates: Until 30 April 2022

Location: CentralWOrld

This return of the ‘New World x Old Town’ exhibition is a highlight expo and the most popular program for Bangkok Design Week 2022. Throughout the nine-day period, Banglamphu’s abandoned New World Building is filled with cool, creative art, light, and sound installations.

Dates: Until 13 February 2022

Location: New World Department Store

For red, reflective decor, head over to this spatial exhibition which also serves as a community space. The bold, arched structures comprise of numerous identical annulus mirrors, leading to a reflective illusion.

Dates: Until 13 February 2022

Location: Grand Postal Building