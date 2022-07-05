facebook
CannaThai420 launches an NFT collection entitled ‘Mother Plant’
05 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Natasha Sethi
The ‘Mother Plant’ collection marks the second NFT collection by CannaThai420. Here are all the highlights of this collection. 

CannaThai420, a blockchain-based project focused on illustrating the lifecycle and value chain of legal cannabis in Thailand, has launched its second NFT collection: ‘Mother Plant.’ CannaThai420 is a project by Bespoke Life Science Limited. 

Following the successful launch of the first collection, ‘Seed Plant,’ the second NFT collection features a collection of NFT packs as it follows the lifecycle of the legal cultivation of premium and high-quality cannabis strains in Thailand. The collection illustrates the vegetative stage of real-world cannabis growth, pivoting on the ‘cloning’ process where growers pick and choose the best, strongest cannabis plants in order to replicate them.

The ‘Mother Plant’ NFT collection comprises of 2,000 cannabis PFP NFTs. Out of the 2,000 NFTS, 1,995 pieces are generative NFTs, all of which feature a unique combination of 8 distinctive traits. The remaining 5 exclusive pieces are 1:1 art that has been hand-drawn, created, and conceptualised by CannaThai420 artists. All of the NFTs in this collection were created using the growth process and the outcome of cannabis plants in Bespoke Life Science Limited’s lab as a gauge. 

The sale of the ‘Mother Plant’ NFT collection is split into three phases: 

Early Greenlist Sale: 1 July 2022, 20:00 (Bangkok time) – 4 July 2022, 20:00 (Bangkok time). Each NFT mint costs 0.17 ETH. 

Greenlist Sale: 6 July 2022, 20:00 (Bangkok time) – 9 July 2022, 20:00 (Bangkok time). Each NFT mint costs 0.195 ETH. 

Public Sale: 9 July 2022, 22:00 (Bangkok time). Each NFT mint costs 0.22 ETH. 

For more information on CannaThai420 and the ‘Mother Plant’ NFT collection, visit the website.

[All images courtesy of CannaThai420]

Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
