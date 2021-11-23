Givenchy launches its first NFT art collection

Givenchy’s first-ever NFT art collection is just the thing to add to your NFT art portfolio.

If you’ve been looking to expand your NFT art portfolio with something you can actually brag about, Givenchy has just the thing.

The French luxury brand has teamed up with Mexico-based airbrush artist Chito to create an exclusive collection of 15 NFTs. The “Chito x Givenchy NFT” collection features an array of cartoonish characters and symbols, some of which are animated, and others bearing the Givenchy logo.

The collaboration is a follow-up to the fashion brand’s Spring 2022 pre-collection, for which designer Matthew M. Williams had tapped Chito to create an array of graphic prints for his streetwear-adjacent pieces and accessories. (The pieces are now available to shop, if you’re into the real thing.) Some of those prints are now offered as unique NFTs, which can be flaunted by collectors as their online avatars of PFPs (profile pictures).

“I’ve been wanting to explore this new and exciting space of NFTs,” said Matthew M. Williams. “The fact that Chito is already active in the ecosystem made it feel even more natural for us to collaborate on this limited series and bring our collective vision for Givenchy even further.”

[Hero image credit: Givenchy]

NFT, but make it eco-friendly

Williams and Chito’s collective vision aside, Givenchy’s upcoming NFT release is also done with sustainability in mind. The NFTs will be minted on Polygon, an Ethereum-compatible network that allows for more carbon-efficient transactions.

Plus, all proceeds from the sales will go towards The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based charity dedicated to extracting plastic pollution from oceans.

Givenchy x Chito NFT collection: when and where to buy

The collection will be released on the NFT marketplace, OpenSea, from 23 November. After a week, the highest bidders will receive their NFTs. You can also follow Givenchy’s Twitter page for live updates on the sale.

And if none of that made any sense to you, you can head to the brand’s guide to the sale here. Take a closer look at some of the digital artwork that will be up for bidding below.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.