Spraycation: 8 art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this March 2022

Welcome to our monthly column where we feature the most interesting and exciting art exhibitions happening around town. Show some love to local creatives and go on a spraycation at these art exhibitions in Bangkok this March 2022.

Bangkok is brimming with creativity. The buzzing metropolis has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the capital city has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. Consequently, Bangkok is now home to a plethora of cool art shows. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with this monthly column of ours. Here are 8 art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this March 2022.

‘Art Move’ by Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

The city’s all-in-one inspiration destination art exhibition ‘Art Move’ is a fundraising exhibition for the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. ‘Art Move’ is a product of a collaboration between the creative institution and 49 artists, including private galleries. Expect contemporary artworks that beautifully reflect the diversity of Thai contemporary art forms as well as endorse the dynamism in Thailand’s art collection circle.

Art gallery: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Date: Until 6 March 2022

‘AMBIVALENCE’ by SammyN

Another exhibition to check out this March 2022 at River City Bangkok is this one by SammyN, an Israeli multidisciplinary artist. ‘AMBIVALENCE’ invites viewers to look into and explore the inner self through the multiple female portrait paintings whose faces are concealed behind filters, and as a result, encourage you to ignite your imagination by asking questions. The artist’s work draws inspiration from the influence that social media has on this generation.

Art gallery: River City Bangkok

Date: Until 27 March 2022

‘City of Sky’ by Zhao Zhao

The artist behind Tang Contemporary Art’s latest ongoing solo exhibition is Zhao Zhao and the curator is Cui Cancan. ‘City of Sky’ is the Chinese artist’s longest-running subject as it displays a series of sky paintings developed during Zhao Zhao’s decade-long travels. Fluid and abstract, all of the paintings spotlight different shades of two colours: white and blue.

Art gallery: Tang Contemporary Art

Date: Until 19 March 2022

Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022’

For something unconventional and NFT-based, head over to ICONSIAM for the ‘Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022.’ Siam Piwat, ICONSIAM, Baandam Museum, and KASKIKORN X have partnered up for Thailand’s and Asia’s first digital art showcase that features masterpieces in an NFT format. TDAF 2022 features over 1,300 art pieces from 130 celebrated Thai artists.

Art gallery: ICONSIAM

Date: Until 20 March 2022

‘Less is OK’

Curated by Nim Niyomsin, this retrospective posthumous exhibition is a tribute to the late Chavalit Soemprungsuk, an honoured Thai artist. From his dedication to art, to his unique fashion sense, viewers are invited to embark on a journey that explores various angles of the artist’s life beyond his artworks. The works and materials displayed at this exhibition follow Chavalit’s life from a young age right up to his last moments. Throughout his life, the multitalented artist believed that ‘less is OK,’ rather than ‘less is more.’

Art gallery: River City Bangkok

Date: Until 27 April 2022

‘BlueBlurryMonday’ by Isariyabhorn Wanmarat

Kalwit Studio & Gallery presents Isaryiabhorn Wanmarat’s first-ever solo exhibition, ‘BlueBlurryMonday.’ Her journey began with putting pencil to paper as a hobby and here she is with her first exhibition. Isariyabhorn loves using coloured pencils in her artwork as she believes that it is a material that’s approachable and a material she’s comfortable using. Her artworks are a review of her life stories and experiences.

Art gallery: Kalwit Studio & Gallery

Date: Until 3 April 2022

‘CROSS OVER Vol.36’ by Peddy Pot

Developed by Peddy Pot back in 2017, ‘CROSS OVER’ is an alternative art group from Japan that is now at 500 members. For all exhibitions, ‘CROSS OVER’ gathers different creative participants including painters, graphic designers, dancers, and photographers to showcase Japanese art and culture around Southeast Asia and East Asia. For vol.36, Peddy Pot has chosen 6060 Arts Space as the venue.

Art gallery: 6060 Arts Space

Date: Until 29 March 2022

‘Art Cart 06: I love you to Phrom Phong and Back’ by 15 Curators

SAC Gallery brings back their ‘Art Cart’ series with ‘I love you to Phrom Phong and Back.’ Inspired by the phrase ‘I love you to the moon and back,’ the latest edition of the series is a presentation by 15 curators. We already love the name of this exhibition.

Art gallery: SAC Gallery

Date: Until 9 April 2022