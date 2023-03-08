International Women’s Day: Books written about women, by women

Famous author Virginia Woolf once said, “Literature is strewn with the wreckage of those who have minded beyond reason the opinion of others,” which means she’s very fun at parties. But she wrote good books on women, so let’s check out some books about women, by women.

Be it Pride and Prejudice (1813) author Jane Austen using the pseudonym ‘A Lady’ to fight patriarchy, Canadian novelist and literary critic Margaret Atwood portraying hegemonic masculinity through remarkable women characters in her dystopian science fiction The Handmaid’s Tale (1985) or American memoirist and activist Maya Angelou making her poems an influential voice amidst female oppression, women writers have introduced the zeitgeist of feminism in their works to create their own space in a male-dominated literary society.

Additionally, female writers have been creating incredible narratives on personal struggles, mental health, sexuality, motherhood and womanhood. Thus, book lovers must not miss out on these voices of women. However, between constant recommendations of uplifting feminist memoirs, short stories and long lists of novels, choosing your next read can seem like a task. So, we are here to help you with a list of amazing titles that you can add to your kindle or bookshelf.

[Hero and featured image credit: Florencia Viadana/Unsplash]

Best books to read this Women’s Day