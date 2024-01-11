Spraycation: The best art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this January

Explore Bangkok’s creative circle at these exciting art venues. Here are the art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this January 2024.

Bangkok has witnessed exponential growth in the art scene in the last few years. Whether it is art galleries, talented artists, or art connoisseurs – the metropolis has observed an escalated interest in all aspects. This has led to a plethora of art exhibitions popping up across the capital city. Be in the know of what’s hot and happening in the art scene with our monthly column. Here are four art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this January 2024.

[Hero and featured image credit: Michel Auder at Bangkok Kunsthalle]

The best art exhibitions to check out in Bangkok this January 2024

‘Nine Plus Five Works’ by Michel Auder

Michel Auder is a filmmaker and artist producing works since the 1960s. He’s known for non-linear storytelling, as his visuals offer different interpretations of many stories without each being tied to one other. This time, expect bright colours and vibrancy, questioning the lines between fantasy and reality. Auder’s works will be displayed in the newly-opened art venue Bangkok Kunsthalle in Chinatown.

The exhibition is on show at Bangkok Kunsthalle until 11 February, 2024. Find out more via the website.

‘Conspiracy’ by Phapat Seenaem

Every place, every era has its own conspiracy. This solo exhibition by Thai artist Phapat Seenaem takes you on an adventure of many conspiracy theories, questioning what is deemed to be rational, as well as the beliefs and traditions of the east and west. Whether something is real or still a conspiracy can be questioned, and we’re embarking on this journey filled with mysteries together.

The exhibition is on display at 333Gallery till 31 January, 2023. You can find out more via the website.

‘Matrilineal’ by Jakkai Siributr

Focusing on womanhood and the challenges women face in a patriarchal society, ‘Matrilineal’ is a project wherein Siributr explores the role of significant female figures in his own family. Shown is the collection of works made from reassembled and repurposed garments once belonging to his mum, aunts, and grandmother. The exhibition is also accompanied by various scheduled workshops, whether Ikebana or Kintsugi workshops.

The exhibition is on show at 100Tonson Foundation until May 26, 2024. Find out more via the website.

‘Goldie & Friends’

Goldie & Friends is an international group show from British artist Goldie and his dear fellows: Futura, Mr Brainwash, Bisco Smith, Mode 2, .Epod, and Inkie. The heart of the exhibition is Goldie’s new Arrows series, featuring an arrow that serves to convey direction, movement, and energy. The exhibition also highlights the dialogues that have developed among the artist friendships.

The exhibition is one show at Aurum Gallery until January 28, 2024. Find out more via the website.

‘Come Rain or Shine’

Catch the last glimpse of the exhibition before ‘Come Rain or Shine’ ends this month. Amid the celebratory atmosphere, nine artists come together to ponder on the unsuccessful stories in this fast-paced life we’re living. It serves not to delve into disappointment but to embrace the time of defeat just like we do to success. In other words, it’s a moment to prepare for the next sprint in 2024.

The exhibition shows the work of nine artists: Art of Hongtae, Chickenmew, D-Jai Kosiyabong, Nut Dao, Thireq Pecko, Tuna Dunn, UnderHatDaddy, Vachboy, and Wichuda Khuntijit. On show at RCB Galleria 1, River City Bangkok until January 21, 2024. Find out more via the website.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.